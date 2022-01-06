As of Monday, January 3, McLean County had nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the daily report generated by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 1,798 total cases in the county, with 44 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incidence rate was 85.3, keeping the county in the red zone, with an increase of 48.2 since last Monday.
Statewide, there have been 879,057 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 2,234 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 100.54 per 100,000 population. A majority of counties in the state are in the red zone, or high daily cases with the exception of six counties in the orange zone, meaning substantial daily cases of the virus.
Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly COVID briefing Monday, immediately diving into the seriousness of the omicron variant.
“...The most important thing for everyone to hear today is that omicron has not only come to the commonwealth; it has hit us harder in terms of escalation of cases than anything that we have seen to date,” Beshear said.
Beshear reported that there were 29,955 new cases last week, twice as many cases compared to the week of Dec. 13-19.
“We have never seen an escalation of cases, meaning how infectious this virus is, and we are seeing with omicron,” Beshear said. “We went from being in a relative plateau to the second highest week of reported cases since the start of the pandemic, surpassed only by the week of Aug. 30 when the Delta variant was hitting us at its peak.”
Last week’s seven-day average positivity rate was at 20.38%, while Monday’s positivity rate was 20.72% — the highest since the start of the pandemic for any week or any day.
Beshear said the single-highest day recorded was on Dec. 30, when 6,441 cases were reported, surpassing the prior peak of 5,742 cases, along with 27 deaths.
“...I believe that we will see more cases than last Thursday than 6,400 later in this week …,” Beshear said. “Due to the volume of COVID-19 cases and the speed of which omicron is spreading, individuals who test positive or who are exposed, many aren’t even contacting their local public health department, meaning that number of cases is probably less.”
Beshear suggests that those that have tested positive “got to self-isolate.”
“...If you have omicron and you don’t isolate, you will infect a ton of people,” Beshear said. “And yes — it appears to be less severe, though with the number of cases, you’re going to see hospitalizations and the rest are going up. But, if you can infect a ton of people, more people than ever before in any variant, the odds that you infect someone who is unvaccinated or has pre-existing conditions is higher, given the total number of people you may infect.”
Beshear also advises that those who test positive should notify close contacts due to the fast spread of the variant.
“...You need to pick up the phone and call everybody you have been around recently …,” Beshear said. “...There’s no guilt in this. This thing is spreading this quickly; we just need you to be willing to call those contacts and to let them know you’ve tested positive, and they need to test themselves and they need to be very careful until they have that test in.”
Lastly, Beshear said that people need to contact their health care providers to receive medical care and to have them monitor symptoms and the progression of the virus.
“Omicron is one of the most infectious, aggressively spreading viruses that we have seen in my lifetime; certainly, in the last hundred years as well,” Beshear said. “We hope that most people who get it, it will be mild. But for a number (of people), it will not; and with that amount of cases, we are going to see strain on hospitals, we are going to see more loss of life. …If we can be careful and get more people vaccinated, the protection level is significant.”
