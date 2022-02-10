As of Monday, Feb. 7, McLean County had seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the daily report generated by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
There has been a total of 2,500 cases in the county, with 45 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incident rate was 111.7, keeping the county in the red zone despite a decrease of 145.9 from last Monday.
Statewide, there have been 1,206,071 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 13,156 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 105.76 per 100,000 population, a decline of 88.01 from last Monday.
All of the counties in the state remain in the red zone, or high daily cases.
Gov. Andy Beshear started his Monday briefing with more positive news similar to last week.
“...Cases are significantly, if not rapidly, declining,” Beshear said. “Though we do believe that the weather and a lot of things closing for a number of days last week and into the weekend did have an impact that may make the drop in cases look a little bit larger than it would otherwise be. But regardless, we are definitely now moving in the right direction.”
Beshear said that Saturday reported 4,816 new cases with 33 deaths, Sunday had 3,696 new cases and 31 deaths and Monday saw 3,835 new cases and 29 new deaths.
The positivity rate was 23.51%, which Beshear said was still good news though admitted that the number was still too high.
However, Beshear hopes to see “serious reductions” within the next month.
“We are really excited about the trajectory of cases but remember that this is the fifth highest week in our entire COVID experience,” Beshear said. “So, while we are moving in the right direction, there is still a whole lot of virus out there. So, we’d ask people to continue to be careful the next couple weeks.”
Beshear said the commonwealth is also seeing a downward trend in hospitalizations, which have decreased by 11% in the past seven days and that most people admitted are unvaccinated.
Of areas of concern, Beshear said that the number of people getting vaccinated has slowed down, which he attributed to the number of cases declining and people not having as much concern.
As of Monday, 2,862,756 people, or 64%, are vaccinated, while Beshear pointed out that 76% of the people are 18 years old and older.
“...I want to make sure I emphasize that while sometimes the things you read or see try to talk about ‘this’ view or ‘that’ view of vaccinations, when three-quarters of people that can make their own healthcare decisions, choose to get vaccinated,” Beshear said. “It is an overwhelming majority that are making the right decision.”
Beshear also encouraged Kentuckians to get their booster shot if they could.
“When we look at omicron and how it hits people, those are vaccinated and boosted may not have any symptoms at all or feel like they have a cold,” Beshear said. “…Omicron still hits unvaccinated people like a truck in most situations, causing them to feel ill at the least or very seriously ill.”
Beshear reviewed a slide per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommending the use of face masks and respirators to help slow down the spread of the virus, while also suggesting wearing a mask while in indoor public places in order to lower the odds of testing positive. In particular, the slide detailed that cloth masks have 56% less odds of getting the virus, 66% less odds if wearing a surgical mask and 83% less odds when wearing a respirator, or N95/KN95, mask.
“What this says is that masks work,” Beshear said. “Wear them when you think you should. Even a cloth mask gives you twice the protection of not having (the virus) and certainly as you upgrade your masks, significantly more protection. It’s important with such a rapidly spreading virus.”
