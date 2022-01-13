As of Monday, Jan. 10, McLean County had seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the daily report generated by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 1,877 total cases in the county, with 44 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incident rate was 117.9, keeping the county in the red zone, with an increase of 32.6 since last Monday.
Statewide, there have been 932,552 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 12,425 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 160.74 per 100,000 population. A majority of counties in the state are in the red zone, or high daily cases with the exception of two counties in the orange zone, meaning substantial daily cases of the virus.
Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly COVID briefing Monday about the omicron variant making its way throughout the commonwealth, noting that it is “growing at levels that we have never seen before,” reporting that last week had 52,603 new cases, which is 22,000 cases more than the previous high reported on Sept. 5.
“Omicron is significantly more contagious than even the delta variant, and if it spreads at the rate we’re seeing, it is certainly going to fill up our hospitals,” Beshear said. “For those that think it’s just the common cold, when we show you the growth in hospitalizations and how the time is almost going straight up, it should tell you that if we don’t take this seriously, people die and not just people who contract COVID; people who have heart attacks, people who have strokes, people who are in car accidents because beds are ... taken up primarily by unvaccinated Kentuckians leaving no room for those that need other help.”
There were 6,750 new cases with 32 new deaths reported Jan. 8 and 5,235 new cases and 21 new deaths reported Jan. 9.
Monday saw 5,049 new cases with 14 new deaths, including a 21-year-old male from Johnson County, with a positivity rate of 26.33%.
“More than one in four people who get tested are testing positive,” Beshear said. “We have never seen that before. We are nowhere near the overall incident rate that we are seeing in New York, meaning it’s a possibility that that peak could potentially even double, depending on our practices and what we do.”
Beshear said that they believe that the omicron variant causes less severe disease, generally, compared to delta, but notes concern with seeing the cases doubling, and it can possibly have the “same harmful impacts,” which should not be taken lightly.
Hospitalization rates as of Monday were reported to be 1,873 people, increasing 17% over the last seven days, while 452 Kentuckians have been admitted into the intensive care unit and 238 people are on ventilators.
Beshear also discussed hospital capacities, saying that nine of the 10 regions that they track are in the red, which denotes that there are both ICU and hospitalization issues throughout, while 33 of 96 hospitals reported critical staffing shortages and 23 pediatric patients.
Due to the recent surge, Beshear decided to call for backup.
“Because of this rapid escalation in hospitalizations, I have authorized and mobilized the National Guard to assist in our hospitals,” Beshear said.
Beshear said that they will utilize National Guard personnel that are already working in the hospitals, while adding more folks to the mix, with 445 guardsmen and women assisting at hospitals and food banks.
“They’ll be assisting all over the commonwealth, with the exception of hospitals that didn’t need them yet or have other plans,” Beshear said.
Beshear reminded the state that vaccinations and boosters would help keep the hospitals from being overloaded.
“It is an incredibly clear pattern, more so I believe with omicron than anything before it, that the level of your vaccination correlates almost directly with how hard this thing impacts you,” Beshear said. “If you are vaccinated and boosted, most people will say it’s like a cold or they don’t have any symptoms at all. If you are vaccinated but not boosted, you are having waning immunity. It hits people, and they feel like some people did with the original version of COVID. If you are unvaccinated, for many people, this is hitting you like a freight train.”
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH), made an appearance at the briefing to make the state aware of omicron setting new record highs in cases and test positivity.
“The omicron phase of the pandemic is both remarkable and distinctive from prior surges,” Stack said. “We are now in a nearly vertical spike, the likes of which dwarf all prior escalations. In just two weeks, Kentucky has gone from roughly half of our delta surge peak, to more than double our delta peak.”
Stack said that COVID-19 from this point on will most likely be the omicron variant.
“It would be our belief at this point that 95% to 100% of COVID-19 in Kentucky is probably omicron now,” Stack said.
Though omicron has shown to not cause severe illness, Stack still advised people to stay home if sick, get vaccinated or boosted if eligible, wear a well-fitting mask at all times when indoors and public spaces and to get tested if one believes they either have COVID or have been exposed to the virus.
Stack said that if workplaces or schools do not adopt these suggestions, the virus will “run through like a wildfire and quickly shut places as entire offices, assembly lines and classrooms are idled, not by government or anyone else, but by absent ill employees and students who don’t report to work or to school.”
Stack did say that schools will be able to continue to stay open for in-person instruction through “layered prevention strategies.”
“In light of CDC K-12 isolation and quarantine guidance that was revised late last Thursday, KDPH has revised its recommendations for K-12 school operations and test-to-stay for Kentucky schools,” Stack said.
Stack said that schools that follow universal masking will need individuals who test positive to isolate for at least five days, and that quarantined individuals not up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and are exposed should stay home for at least five days unless participating in a test-to-stay modified quarantine. Both contract tracing and quarantines are not needed for at-school exposures.
Schools that do not practice universal masking will still need individuals to isolate for at least five days and quarantine if not up to date on vaccinations, while contract tracing should be conducted following at-school exposures in order to identify close contacts.
“We are all eager for this pandemic to end,” Stack said. “Until it does, we will all fare better if we pull together. It’s been a long road, but we’ve come through a lot together, and for what it’s worth, I haven’t given up hope yet. There are better days ahead. We’ve already made progress, and even though it’s incomplete, better days are ahead, and we will see our way through this.”
