As of Monday, Dec. 13, McLean County had two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the daily report generated from Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 1,694 total cases in the county, with 41 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported on Dec. 6 that the county’s incident rate was 93.1, putting the county in the red zone.
Statewide, there have been 815,283 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 11,662 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 43.71 per 100,000 population. A majority of counties in the state are in the red zone, or high daily cases, with the exception of 12 counties that are in the orange zone, meaning substantial daily cases of the virus and two counties in the yellow, or moderate daily cases.
Gov. Andy Beshear resumed his weekly COVID briefings on Dec. 13, where he discussed both COVID and the recent aftermath of the tornadoes that roared through the commonwealth late Friday and early Saturday.
“If dealing with all of this isn’t enough, we have a pandemic,” Beshear said. “It’s continuing. And it’s continuing to take the lives of Kentuckians.”
Beshear reported that there were 2,308 new cases on Saturday with 55 new deaths, 989 new cases on Sunday with 37 new deaths, one being a 27-year-old man from Laurel County, and 1,089 new cases on Monday with 28 new deaths.
Beshear said that the positivity rate was 8.78%, which has gone down a little bit from where it’s been.
“It’s still way too high but we were above 9 (%) and have now crept down a little bit,” Beshear said.
Beshear said that 1,253 residents are in the hospital, with 315 currently in the intensive care unit, and there are 181 people “fighting for their lives” on a ventilator.
However, Beshear said there are five fewer cases compared to last week.
“We were having a definite escalation ...,” Beshear said. “Certainly, we are grateful that this week had fewer cases than the week before. But it’s still too early to determine if that might mean that cases are stabilizing or plateauing because ... hospitalizations, ICUs and ventilator use (are) all going up.”
When going over the positivity rate, Beshear said this was the first time he was seeing continuous escalation and saw the numbers of positive tests going down.
“If that holds, that is good news,” Beshear said. “But we are seeing the rest of the country escalating significantly.”
Though hospitals are seeing a more influx of patients, Beshear said that hospitals have not “sounded the alarm yet.”
“...Everybody is watching this very, very closely,” Beshear said. “Our hospital capacity is now probably a little bit less than it was during the surge, the number of beds we can staff. However, we have had the experience in expanding our ICUs and providing higher levels of care in places that normally do not do that. We have now solidified the connection between our nursing programs and these hospitals. I do believe we will be better prepared if these numbers continue to escalate.”
Despite the circumstances that the state has experienced with both COVID and the severe weather, Beshear was able to report some good news.
“We got a lot more people getting vaccinated,” Beshear said. “We have wanted to see that. Our numbers always come in the highest over the weekends, but we have some of the better numbers that we’ve had.”
Over the weekend, Beshear reported that 14,880 residents received their first vaccine dose, with 16,813 Kentuckians becoming fully vaccinated. Additionally, 46,373 people have received their booster shot.
“Make sure that you get that booster shot,” Beshear said. “Not only does it give you a shot against enemy number-one, which is the Delta variant, (it) looks like it’s needed to protect you from Omicron.”
In total, 2,731,731 people, or 62% of the state, are fully vaccinated in the course of one year since the vaccine was distributed last December.
“It’s incredible. It’s not enough based on what we face. It’s never been done in human history,” Beshear said. “I’m really proud of our folks who are out there giving those vaccines.”
Beshear is pleased with the number of people that have been getting vaccinated and hopes that more people take heed to their “shot of hope.”
“... People keep coming to get vaccinated. Every day, we have about 1,000 Kentuckians who determine that it is time. Please, we are waiting for you. We want to see you come in (and) get protected.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
