As of Monday, March 14, McLean County had seven new weekly confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the report generated by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
There has been a total of 48 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incident rate was 0.0, putting the county in the green, or low, zone.
Statewide, there have been 1,298,238 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 14,380 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 11.49 per 100,000 population.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s incidence rate map chart, seven counties are in the green zone, 12 counties in the red, or high, zone while 101 counties are in the yellow, or moderate, zone as of Monday.
Gov. Andy Beshear opened up his Monday briefing to highlight “good news” regarding the commonwealth’s progress navigating through the virus with seven straight weeks of decline in cases.
“While we still have some struggles, while this pandemic is still with us, things continue to move in the right direction and they are continuing to move at a regular pace,” Beshear said. “That means cases, positivity rate (are) all declining as well as hospitalizations, those in the ICUs and those on ventilators. Every metric is moving the right direction ....”
Beshear said that the state was heading the desired way previously when the delta variant was receding when the omicron variant hit and notes that “...we got to be humble in that we are not through, finally through the pandemic yet, but we hope we are well on our way to being through with it.”
Beshear reported that there were 9,532 cases last week, which was a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week, while the positivity rate was a “great number” at 4.17% and is continuing to decline but said that the number of cases, though also showing declines, was not as pronounced as the decline in the positivity rate.
However, Beshear did say that deaths were still a concern, with 283 deaths reported last week and that it continues to kill people “far too young,” pointing out deaths of a 25-year-old, one 32-year-old, two 35 year-olds, one 37 year-old, one 42-year-old and two 49-year-olds all from Louisville.
“The pandemic is receding but the death toll is still significant,” Beshear said. “A lot of families are struggling. Let’s make sure we continue to pray for them but also to work to get more people vaccinated and to ultimately not only see the other metrics continuing to decline, but ensure we don’t lose anybody else to this deadly virus.”
Though most of the briefing covered positive updates, Beshear said that vaccinations was the one metric that was heading in the wrong direction though he believes that the state saw more vaccinations in the past week than the week prior.
According to Beshear, 6,459 Kentuckians received their first dose of the vaccine last week, 8,045 people have become fully vaccinated and 10,809 received their booster.
In total, 2,894,264 people have been fully vaccinated, while 1,096,243 received their booster shot.
“There’s something positive to those numbers even though they are less than what we’d like and it’s that they are ... not necessarily declining week to week,” Beshear said. “We’ve always hit a point when we are at the valleys of infections and hospitalizations where fewer people have gotten vaccinated, but the fact that it continues at some steady rate, even if it is a lower rate; it’s a little piece of positive news that we can take out of that.”
Because of the direction of where the state was heading, Beshear said that in the absence of new ARPA funding or other legislative appropriations, many programs that assisted people during the pandemic are planning to end in July, such as the COVID-19 test-to-stay program for kindergarten through twelfth grade, along with the Community Antibody Administration Center program, which was mandated during the 2021 legislative special session, state-supported community-based COVID-19 testing from Gravity Diagnostics and the University of Kentucky, testing in long-term care facilities.
The ability to support Kentucky’s 90-day PPE emergency supply and necessary warehouse storage space will also be uncertain, as the prepaid lease will expire and will require renewal in July and alternative funding has currently not been found.
Moving forward, Beshear will pause his weekly COVID briefings but would continue to keep people informed.
“Given that this is a pandemic and it’s taken so many lives, if we have other peaks and other surges, I’ll be right back here,” Beshear said. “People need the information ....
“We know so much more about the virus and how to fight it. In many ways, it has become a part of our daily lives. If today is the last update we give, living with COVID is not ignoring COVID. It is having the information to be empowered to make the right decision and to protect ourselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.