As of Monday, Sept. 12, McLean County had 20 new weekly confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the report generated by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
There have been a total of 57 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incident rate was 31 and was reported to be in the red zone, or having “high community levels.”
Statewide, there have been 9,074 new cases reported for last week as of Monday, totaling 1,558,436 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
There have been a total of 16,822 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 26.97 per 100,000 population and a positivity rate of 16.29%.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s incidence rate map chart on Friday, 12 counties were in the green zone, meaning low amount of cases and spread of COVID, while 38 counties were in the yellow, or medium amount of cases and 70 counties were in the red zone, or high amount of cases and spread.
During his Team Kentucky update last Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that new bivalent boosters have arrived that are aimed at the omicron virus for all persons 12 years and older who have had their last dose two months ago and encourages the public to take advantage if able.
“(It) doesn’t matter if you had three or four shots, you need to get this one if it has been at least two months since your last one,” he said. “... I’m gonna get this booster aimed at omicron. All of my family is gonna get this booster. My kids — 12 and 13 — are going to get this booster. It is safe and it’s going to … better protect us from this variant out there right now.”
During the closing of the update, Beshear was questioned if the state will offer any funding or lead any promotional efforts around the new booster and what its distribution is looking like.
“Some of the vaccine, to my understanding, is here and some of it is coming,” he said. “... Most, if not, all of the funding that would support that has either been cut or not provided in the current budget or coming down from Congress. But I will say by now, people get this information; it’s out there. If you’ve received a couple of vaccines already, you know that they’re safe and effective.”
Beshear concluded by emphasizing the importance of getting the vaccines if eligible.
“Now is an important time for everybody that’s out there with any type of megaphone — whether that’s business leadership or running for office — to say very clearly that these new omicron booster shots are safe, are effective and people should get them. It’s part of our civic duty to protect one another; and the fastest way to get out of this pandemic because we all want it to end, is for people to get out there and get boosted.”
Availability of the booster can be found at pharmacies, doctors offices and health departments with locations and appointments found at vaccines.gov.
