As of Monday, July 11, McLean County had 24 new weekly confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
The death toll remained the same, with 54 occurring since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Tuesday that the county’s incident rate was 37.2 and was declared to be in the yellow zone, meaning a moderate number of cases and spread of the virus, as of Friday, July 8.
Statewide, there have been 10,949 new cases reported for the last week as of Monday, totaling 1,419,862 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, the report states.
There have been a total of 16,244 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 33.98 per 100,000 population and a positivity rate of 16.96%.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s incidence rate map chart on Friday, 39 counties were in the green zone, meaning low amount of cases and spread of COVID, while 44 counties were in the yellow, or medium amount of cases and spread, and 37 counties were in the red zone.
During his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, July 7, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is still seeing a number of counties moving into the red zone than there has been in awhile.
While Beshear said that those residing in red counties should get vaccinated and follow guidelines, including wearing masks at indoor public settings, staying home when sick and limiting in-person gatherings, he hopes people will also choose to get boosted.
“We only have about one-third of Kentuckians that are boosted and that can provide significant additional protection for you and your family,” Beshear said.
Vaccinations saw “two movements,” with Beshear sharing that the 50-64 year-old demographic saw an increase by 1% to 83% of the population receiving a vaccination.
“When we look at workforce, this is one (group) that is slower coming back than any (others),” he said. “This is the area where more vaccinations can and would boost our workforce.”
The 5-11 year-old group also saw a 1% increase to 24%, while the overall vaccination total increased by 3,600 people with 2,944,533 Kentuckians receiving at least their first dose.
Beshear said cases have “somewhat stabilized” but noted that many cases may have not been reported due to the increased usage of at-home COVID tests.
“(We are) nowhere near where we were with omicron (and) really not where we were with delta either,” he said. “But still, there is more COVID out there right now than when there was two months ago, so people ought to be cognizant.”
Beshear said that hospitalizations were seeing a rise, but not to the point of escalation seen in previous variants.
Additionally, intensive care unit stays were “up a fraction,” according to Beshear, but were still “at the lowest point at any real part of this pandemic.”
“That is good news. That means cases and numbers of cases (have) detached and (are) no longer directly correlated (or) directly related to how many people get really sick,” he said. “Even with more out there and even with people still passing away from COVID, this is a real blessing that I hope is proof of moving from pandemic to endemic.”
