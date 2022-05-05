Judge-Executive Curtis Dame views the recent announcement of expanding Columbia Brands USA LLC in Henderson County a “win” for local residents as well.
On April 28, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the news for a $3.7 million investment in Columbia’s existing distribution operation, which would help with upgrades and create 175 full-time jobs.
According to Dame, the county is a participant of three regional industrial parks, which includes the 4 Star Industrial Park, approximately 800 acres between Robards and Sebree created in the ‘90s, where Columbia’s distribution center has been located since 2004.
Dame mentioned that the county being a member of the 4 Star Industrial Park splits the occupational tax revenue that Henderson County collects between Henderson (30%), McLean County (20%), Union County (20%) and Webster (30%) along with the access to the available job vacancies.
“The fact that Columbia is physically located in that park, that unlocks all this revenue sharing,” Dame said.
According to Dame, the direct income that has come from their involvement in the park was $5,619.39 in 2019 and increased to $15,926 in 2021.
The county has been involved with the 4 Star Industrial Park since the late 90s when former Judge-Executive Larry Whittaker was in office.
Dame said that he’s made the county more present with the park by appointing representative Col. Jay Jones of Beech Grove to order to be a “more competitive and effective member” in 2020.
After retiring as a colonel with the U.S. Army, Jones, originally from Beech Grove, went to work in the industry sector in Washington, D.C. for 20 years and worked for KPMG Consulting/BearingPoint as the senior vice president before becoming the senior vice president of Global Public Sector, running a “multi-billion business entity” before selling the business to Deloitte and retired from the company and started working for General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc until he retired in 2019 as vice president.
Jones currently runs OneWildHoney Apiary Farm in Beech Grove with his wife Denisse and his brother Sam and has been the senior vice president and chief growth officer with HighPoint Digital since November.
“He brings a wealth of knowledge with his professional background, both in the military and leadership and management, but also as his post-retirement work from the military with different United States companies,” Dame said. “...He’s very well-versed in how to work with people.”
Dame said that his office has had a positive relationship with Columbia in the past, reaching out regarding county employee discounts to their stores due to their membership and plans to hopefully give out the incentive twice a year.
With this news, Dame said that when these types of incentives are given that they may waive occupational tax or other taxes at the state level to incentivize the company to spend “big dollars on infrastructure” and notes that the $3.7 million investment is “no laughing matter.”
“...Not only are they investing in hard infrastructure but also soft costs with their employees,” Dame said.
In light of this announcement, Dame said that there will soon be a job recruitment fair in the county for residents that are looking for work, which is Dame’s biggest focus.
“Those jobs, while they’re not necessarily within the continual boundaries of the county, we get an indirect benefit,” Dame said. “You just got to drive through Beech Grove and go north of Sebree and you’re at the 4 Star Park. So you could still live here and have all the benefits of living in a rural county but get access to, what they say, a $24 an hour job.”
Jones said that having the expansion of jobs is different than what his experience was like growing up in the county.
“...All we had was farming when I was a kid; all I could do was go farm,” Jones said.
Dame said that the county currently has about 62 individuals that work at the park in a number of different businesses and facilities including Columbia.
Jones, himself, has a personal connection with Columbia, mentioning that his brother Sam ended up working at the facility when it opened up, and eventually retired from there and “could not have been more delighted to work with the board to create this environment for Columbia to want to expand ….”
“It’s absolutely phenomenal,” Jones said. “I couldn’t be more delighted.”
The creation of these jobs also helps aid with other issues that the county is facing in attempting to develop businesses locally.
“This helps us really get around that hurdle of the floodplain issue,” Dame said. “I was out this morning looking at other properties to possibly develop industrial (entities) … and I’m looking at floodplain maps; and when you start piecing that together, not only is the floodplain for the site important, but also the route they’re going to take to deliver their products to market. You don’t want it to be land-locked ….”
Dame also mentions that this approach is more ideal.
“...Let’s be honest, it’s going to be hard to get a 300-person employer that pays $24 an hour consistently here in this county,” Dame said. “You have to have subsidiary industries to help with that. It doesn’t mean we can’t get one, but this is what I would consider a realistic approach to providing jobs that are within an hour’s drive for most of our citizens.”
