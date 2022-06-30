McLean County will be holding two different fireworks events during the Independence Day weekend in both Calhoun and Livermore.
The fireworks in Calhoun will be Saturday, July 2, at the Calhoun Riverfront, hosted by the JJ Jones Family and sponsored by Average Joe’s Auto Sales and the Butterworth Family.
Other sponsors include: Independence Bank, Crystal’s Shimmering Boutique, The Greenery, Big Oak General Store, Cabin Fever, Joe’s Transmission, Whittaker Guns, Donna Dant, Curtis Dame, Jay’s Drive In, Light House, Farley’s, Diamond Debb’s, Winds of Change Marriage and Family Therapy, NIMCO, Quisenberry & Quisenberry Law Firm, Twin City, McLean County Farm Bureau, Schindler’s Barber Shop, McLean County Fitness, Calhoun Chiropractic Center, Green River Auto Parts, Howard Rock, McLean County Lions Club, Muster Funeral Home, Griffin Liquidation, Mize’s Garage, Stephanie King-Logsdon and Don Phillips Auto Salvage.
The event will include the debut of “Light Up The Green” — a boat parade on the Green River to take place before the fireworks.
Two cash prizes of $100 will be awarded to the overall first place winner of the best decorated boat and most patriotic boat, courtesy of the Greek River 5K and Green River Paving respectively.
All boats must have a motor.
Participants are to be in the water and ready for the parade by 7:30 p.m. Parade route will be marked. For more information, contact Nancy Dant at 270-313-5647 or Jessica Blus at 270-499-4969.
The city of Livermore will host its Independence Day celebration Monday, July 4, at the Livermore Riverfront Park.
Current schedule of events include a decorated bicycle and golf cart parade assembling at 4:30 p.m. at the Livermore Missionary Baptist Church parking lot with the parade beginning at 4:45 p.m. down Main Street, with awards to be given to first and second place for bicycles and golf cart parade entries by the Livermore Lions Club.
Food booths will open at 5 p.m., with a watermelon eating contest taking place at 6:30 p.m., along with live entertainment by country, blues and southern rock band Loose Wheel, a street dance at 6:45 p.m., bingo at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks starting at 9 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Independence Bank, B.F. Evans Ford dealership and ACE Hardware.
For more information, contact Livermore City Hall at 270-278-2113.
