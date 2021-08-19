County to hold first Day of Caring

McLean County will hold its first Day of Caring via the United Way of Ohio Valley on Aug. 27.
“McLean County has never had one; this is our very first venture,” said Ginger Fields, office administrator of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce. “We’re trying to get a group of people ... and finding the volunteers.”
“We’re extremely excited to bring it to McLean County,” said Blaine Mathew, manager of digital communications and innovation of United Way in Owensboro. “We’ve had it in Daviess County for our fifth year. We’ve had a great and growing success with it, and we wanted to expand on that success and make a lasting impact on the other counties we serve.”
The event is regionally sponsored by Toyotetsu Mid America, LLC.
The event will take place at two locations. Volunteers will paint and perform other maintenance repairs at God’s House of Hope in Island, which will take up to four to five hours. And a great-grandmother caring for two children needs assistance decluttering their home, which will take about six to eight hours.
“(The woman’s) garage is full of stuff, and they don’t have a second (emergency) exit at their house,” Fields said.
“Our mission at United Way (is that) we unite communities and deliver solutions to improve the lives of individual families,” Mathew said. “That’s exactly what we’re doing. We’re bringing the community together to improve the individual lives of McLean County.”
Fields said that a trailer has been donated by Judge-Executive Curtis Dame, and the McLean County Road Department will assist getting the items from the garage loaded onto a trailer and donated to the Help Center in Livermore.
“The help center takes all types of donations — clothes, coats, furniture, Christmas decorations,” Fields said. “Anything that (can be left) over from a garage sale that you couldn’t sell or that you don’t want to mess with, you take to the Help Office and they give it to somebody for free.”
Fields estimates she will need 12 to 15 volunteers and is confident they will be ready for the big day.
“(United Way) is taking a chance on us to pull something together and getting it done,” she said. “I’m pretty sure that I have enough volunteers, or close to, to do these two jobs.”
But Fields said that help is always needed and appreciated.
“You can never have too many (volunteers), because you have no-shows,” Fields said. “The more we have, the better we’re going to be.”
“We’re looking for anybody who is giving and has a passionate heart, wanting to help out people in our community,” Mathew said. “Those who want to give their time and help others.”
If interested in volunteering, contact Fields at (270) 273-9670 or Mathew at (270) 684-0668, ext. 22.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
