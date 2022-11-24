McLean County will begin Christmas celebrations this year with parades in Sacramento, Island, Calhoun and Livermore.
The Sacramento parade will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 3, with line-up beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Sacramento Mayor Betty Howard said line-up will begin at Marie Gatton Phillips Elementary School and end at the Lion’s Club on Highway 85.
Howard said hot chocolate and coffee will be available at the Lion’s Club after the parade, with Santa making a guest appearance.
“We invite all residents to come out,” Howard said. “The kids love it, and it’s great to do all of it again. We’re just praying for good weather.”
Island’s parade will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 3, starting at Adams Service on West Broadway. From there, the parade will proceed down Broadway, turn onto Daniels Street, turn onto Old Sac Road, turn onto Main Street and end at Island Wooden Bridge Park.
Chad Rafferty, secretary of the Island Community Development Association, said Santa will be pushing the button to light up Wooden Bridge Park for this year’s “Lighting of the Park.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available at the park for photos and for children to tell Santa what they would like for Christmas. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided.
Float judging will begin before the parade. First place will received $150, second place will receive $125, and third place will receive $100.
The Calhoun Christmas parade is set for 1 p.m. Dec. 10 and will travel down Main Street.
Parade board member Jessica Blus said they had planned to have the parade in 2021 but decided to cancel due to the tornadoes that devastated western Kentucky.
Blus said this year’s parade will be broadcast live on Facebook for anyone unable to attend.
Over 30 floats had registered to sign up for the 2021 parade, and Blus said she anticipates having at least that amount this year. There will also be some surprise characters making an appearance this year.
Livermore will be hosting its parade at 5 p.m. Dec. 10, with lineup beginning at 4 p.m. at Livermore Elementary School. Pre-registration is not required.
The route will begin at the school and turn on Second Street past McLean County Public Library going up Hill Street and ending at the elementary school.
Livermore city clerk Andrea Shelton said parade entires should be lit to meet the theme of a lighted Christmas parade.
There will be cash prizes for first through fourth places and prizes for the “open” category for golf carts and similar vehicle entries.
Shelton said she is looking forward to seeing the creativity of the floats.
“My family sit at my grandparents house to watch the parade,” she said. “I love seeing the preschool floats, too. When my kids were younger, they loved seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus.”
Shelton said she advises parade spectators to not park on Main Street and Hill Street due to the amount of entries in the parade.
