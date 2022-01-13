McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame is looking forward to continuing to make improvements in the county.
In October, Dame had the Community & Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky through the University of Kentucky conduct a county assessment, a comprehensive 26-page report that explores the economic competitiveness, economic development projects, workforce growth and economic, physical and social characteristics.
Dame said that the assessment outlines success of the county’s “vibrant” agricultural economy, noting that McLean County is in the top 10 for agriculture receipts among all of the counties in the commonwealth.
“That’s something to be proud of, and the one reason why is because of our poultry industry, which is so vibrant in our community,” Dame said. “It’s a big contributor, not only to property tax values, but also the commerce that we see. There’s a lot of trucks — feed trucks for example, poultry trucks (and even) poultry employees that work here in the county. They may not necessarily live here, but they do come here and they contribute to that influx of people that come here and work every day; and that’s a good thing. That is what we are doing good on.”
Dame’s goal is to expand on agriculture production moving forward.
“Three times a day, every day, we have to eat,” Dame said. “The need for that industry is going to be long term, and that’s what I’m looking for when I look at economic development projects in the county.”
Another area from the assessment that Dame wanted to highlight is the educational sector.
According to the assessment, 25.6% of the population have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Dame notes that the county has a workforce that is “highly suited” to receive jobs that are high-paying in surrounding counties or even in the county.
“The key thing is how do we capitalize on that educational percentage to help us really move forward and staff these new businesses that are looking at McLean County with our local people,” Dame said.
One of the challenges that Dame said he predicts the county will see in the coming year is the lack of adequate infrastructure, due to roadways not being big enough to accommodate manufacturing facilities, having restricted floodways and floodplains that can impede a business from wanting to build in the county and a lack of available property for businesses to purchase.
Dame believes that overcoming these obstacles, especially finding property, is going to be a more communal effort.
“Most people do not want to sell land here in the county,” Dame said. “Those same individuals sometimes are the ones that will tell me or make comments like, ‘Well, you need to bring more jobs here.’ It’s hard to bring jobs here where people will not sell property. I’m not saying that people need to sell everything they have. But for us to grow, we need to figure out a conduit to purchase property to develop it to where we can have commercial or industrial districts; that’s the largest hurdle that we have for economic development.”
Dame hopes that the economic expansion would help reverse the county’s declining population, as the latest U.S. Census Report stated that 9,152 people resided in the county as of 2020; a decrease of 379 people from 9,531 people reported in 2010.
Dame said that despite the county being affordable to live in, there is simply not enough space that is available.
“We need more places for people to live here,” Dame said. “I think this assessment highlights the fact that people want to move to this county, (but) they literally just cannot find a piece of property or a house to rent, let alone purchase. And that has led to an inflation of the housing market … and the values for property are going up as well.
“That’s not an easy issue to fix because the government is not in the business, at least here locally, of building houses. But at the same time, we need to make it an environment to where people can come in and develop those residential properties if they have the capabilities and capital to do so.”
Dame notes that being able to have more housing opportunities for people could be ideal if trying to expand the job market in the county isn’t feasible. Dame said potential housing and property availability would also lead to the development of family and recreational environments that would promote the want of living and spending more time in the county and supporting local businesses.
“Obviously we want jobs here, but if we cannot have large manufacturing, the next best thing is to have people live here and commute to other counties,” Dame said. “It’s what I feel like that we could be good at.
“If it was a perfect storm, and I could have a Ford Motor Company or a large manufacturing facility come here, you bet I would jump all over that. But sometimes you have to be realistic and go for what we know is sustainable.”
The growth in population would also help ease the current barriers that Dame makes note of.
“For us to go in and replace all our roads and widen those projects, it’s going to be hard to get those funds, because we don’t have the people that live here,” Dame said. “If you get the impact of the bodies and the amount of bodies that we need, that unlocks the door to more federal and state funding to help alleviate a lot of these costs.”
Of note on the assessment was that the availability of community arts and cultural opportunities, mental health care services, childcare services and historic preservation were determined to need improvements, receiving ratings ranging from 0.5 to 2.5 on a scale of 1 to 5, with the latter being “excellent.”
“A lot of that is directly correlated, in my opinion, to the amount of people that are living here,” Dame said. “Professionals in those fields need a number of clientele to keep their offices and services open. Secondly, most individuals (in those fields) go to high-population centers because that’s where the money’s at; because, at the end of the day, they want to provide services, but they also need to provide an income for themselves.”
Though Dame said that the county does have a good number of health services, including a dentist, counseling service and an optometrist, they need to help make the community more aware of their presence and set a foundation for future entities.
“We have to embrace, once we get an entity like (health services), we have to support them locally and help them realize that they made the right decision to invest here,” Dame said. “And we need to make sure that we keep them, and that involves regular citizens going to these storefronts or clinics and making sure that they have the amount of foot traffic to justify them being here. Otherwise, they will just pull up shop and go somewhere else.”
Dame emphasized the availability of life skills training also scored low, with a 2.5, which he contributes to the current facilities available. However, with plans for the digital works facility at the county’s Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor Center’s loft renovation, Dame feels that rating will see an increase.
“That’s going to make a training facility,” Dame said. “We still have a number of individuals that need help locally to either get a GED or finish their education or provide them with a way to where we can cross-train them to work from home. The work-from-home environment right now is another facet that I think we can specialize in because it will go hand-in-hand with fiber to the home internet development. Essentially, an individual could work from home and may not make $80,000 a year, but at the same time they don’t have the fuel cost, they don’t have the childcare cost because their child could be at home with them. There are businesses that want to recruit and hire, (but) we just need to train these individuals to capitalize on the environment that we have.”
Dame also feels that the county is well on its way to improving historic preservation through the energy efficiency program that will help improve existing historical county facilities, such as the courthouse and the old county jail attached to the property valuation administrator’s (PVA) office.
“We have to make the right strategic decisions now to protect these facilities, because some of them are at the point of no return, and we’re at a crossroads,” Dame said. “If we do historical preservation correctly, it lends itself to be an effective driver for tourism because (of) some things that happen here or some facilities, you don’t necessarily see everywhere else.”
The assessment concluded with comprehensive recommendations, which included the county developing a strategic plan, creating a marketing plan and investing in tourism and development and placemaking.
While tourism development may see an increase with Livermore’s pending certification of becoming a Kentucky Trail Town, Dame offers insight on the former two proposals, such as creating a county enhancement foundation that would be a nonprofit entity made up of community leaders and volunteers that will help build a cohesive way to bring the county forward rather than having the communities focus solely on themselves, plans to create a separate economic development corporation and brainstorming plans for a tourism board and logo that would go hand-in-hand with marketing.
Dame has already been thinking about the catchphrase.
“I think a good start would be ‘McLean County: Where ideas grow and rivers flow,’ ” Dame said. “It highlights, in some ways, a sense of (an) agriculture community because we do grow commodities here; and yet with tourism, some of the easiest geographical resources we have are the rivers and creeks.”
While Dame said that people may want quick results, all of it is a work in progress.
“I feel like we have got to the point now to where we can make some very strategic decisions to take us the next 10 (to) 15 years,” Dame said. “Rome wasn’t built in a day. The county will not resurface the way it needs to unless we make major infrastructure investments and investments in the business community.”
