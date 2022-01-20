The U.S. Department of Treasury released its Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Final Rule on Jan. 6, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which allocated $350 billion to local, state and tribal governments throughout the country in order to support both response to and recovery from the affects COVID-19.
According to the SLFRF, the program was created to ensure that governments would have the resources to fight the pandemic while supporting struggling families and businesses, maintain vital public services and build strong, resilient, and equitable recovery through investments for long-term growth and opportunities.
Some of the features of the final rule include key changes regarding replacing lost public sector revenue, public health and economic impacts, premium pay and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, with the latter two impact McLean County at large.
“The determination on how many dollars each locality would get was based on the population,” said Judge-Executive Curtis Dame. “McLean County has roughly received or will receive $1.78 million. So far, the county has in its bank accounts $894,176.”
Dame said that the county immediately had discussions and figuring out ways of how to use the funds effectively after receiving the first allotment of funds in June 2021 in order to “turn this $1.78 million, theoretically, as our non-federal portion match into about $3 to $4 million dollars for grant funds.”
“What’s creative about that is that it allows us to have funds in reserve in this special account to pair with other grant monies that are coming down the pipe,” Dame said.
Once receiving the funds, Dame said that he applied for a land and water conservation federal grant for Myer Creek Park.
“At the end of the day, those are improvements we could do if we receive this first grant,” Dame said. “The total of that grant package if we receive it will be $336,000 in non-local dollars to help improve the park; it would install a gravity-fed septic system that will tie into the existing sewer lines near the park. …Our match for that is $92,900 of these special ARPA funds.”
Additionally, Dame said that the county has allocated $20,000 to the city of Sacramento to help with their tank refurbishment project along with another $113,000 to match Senate Bill 36 funds, which provides financing and conditions for the operations, maintenance, support, and functioning of the government of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, per Kentucky General Assembly.
“These are special county allocated funds for water and sewer projects,” Dame said. “So, we did the same thing again and matched $113,000 for that project, and what it did is that it helped spread the funds around to where each city utility to get help and get a portion of these Senate Bill 36 funds.
McLean County received roughly $332,000 in allocation for that as well. You don’t see that in our budget numbers because it is allocated through this Senate Bill 36 program, but it was a creative way to once again use these funds as our non-federal match to make sure all of our utilities could get some of that money.”
The final rule also addresses concerns when it comes to broadband and internet accessibility, which has been a common issue in the county.
According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, the final rule will significantly broaden eligible broadband infrastructure investments in order to address the challenges with broadband access, affordability, and reliability, and adds additional eligible water and sewer infrastructure investments, including a broader range of lead remediation and stormwater management projects.
Dame also submitted Delta Regional Authority (DRA) broadband match grant in order to expand the county’s wireless broadband internet access which will “overlay” on top of electrical distribution company Kenergy Corp’s efforts to bring fiber internet to the home. If the county receives this match grant, Dame said the total project cost is about $700,000, with the county’s match about $185,000.
Dame has been in discussions with internet provider Watch Communications along with other regional judges about expanding a minimum of 25 megabytes per second for internet service for residents that are underserved.
Currently, equipment is attached to a water tower near McLean County Health Department off of Kentucky Highway 81 in Calhoun, but Dame admits that the height is not high enough to clear tree line obstacles.
“If we receive it, we’re going to build a 300-foot free standing tower which will be built to emergency service communication specs,” Dame said. “Once we get that, the top 25 feet will be reserved for emergency communications (while) the lower portion will be for tower attachments to put wireless broadband to the home, communication equipment in conjunction with Watch Communications ….”
Dame said that this won’t only solve the issue for the internet for the county but will also allow the county to be able to upgrade to a Project 25 (P25) compliant digital emergency management radio system, which is used by Kentucky State Police.
The hopeful upgrades in broadband also come at a good time as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced the launch of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) on Dec. 31, which could potentially alleviate costs for residents to use the service.
“One of the key questions I have is if we build out this infrastructure, we need to do it in a way and with partners that is affordable for the average McLean countian,” Dame said. “We can build out the infrastructure but it kind of defeats the purpose if the average individual can’t afford the service that we install.”
According to an FCC press release, the ACP was created by Congress in the Infrastructure and Jobs Act and serves as a longer-term replacement for the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program, with the goal of ensuring households to be able to afford the internet connections they needed for work, school, healthcare and beyond by providing a discount of up to $30 a month for eligible households, while also have the opportunity to receive a one-time discount of up to $100 in order to help purchase a desktop computer, laptop or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
“Our goal, and I think it works hand-in-hand with the digital works project, is to provide jobs without even having to worry about brick-and-mortar infrastructure upgrades,” Dame said. “There are opportunities now due to COVID and just the changing of society with technology for McLean Countians to be able to work from home. This is another piece of the puzzle to getting us to that point.”
Certain criteria apply to potential applicants interested in enrolling in the ACP such as having an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines, approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, recipient of a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year and having eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income program.
“These programs mesh and go hand-in-hand together,” Dame said. “So, we do a good job of improving our point-to-point internet for broadband hardware, then the individuals can apply for these programs and actually be able to access the network.”
Overall, Dame sees great benefits of the final rule and the use of these funds.
“What we’re doing with these special funds is solving long term problems that have been here for 20+ years,” Dame said. “...We’re to the point now where we can make some major strides. …I’ll be honest, I’m optimistic. I never dreamed that we’d be sitting as good as what we are, but these funds, sadly how they came to us through the negative circumstance of COVID, will allow our county more fiscally sound than we have been ….”
For an overview of the SLFRF Final Rule, visit home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/SLFRF-Final-Rule-Overview.pdf.
For more information on how to apply and eligibility requirements regarding the ACP, visit fcc.gov/acp.
