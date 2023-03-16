A countywide consignment sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4-H building at Myer Creek Park.
Rachel Stringer, organizer of the event, said there are several people who live within her household and there is a lot to comb through before the new season.
“I figured other people had the same issue,” she said. “This sale will allow people to go to one large sale rather than several different smaller ones.”
As of last Thursday, 15 people have signed up for booths at the event.
There are minimal requirements as to what can be sold at the sale.
“It’s basically anything you’d put out for sell at your home,” she said. “We just can’t have items filled with liquid or hazardous materials.”
Items should be dropped off Friday night beginning at 2 p.m. Leftover items and profits can be picked up Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Stringer said she hopes to be able to hold the sale in the future.
The booth fee is $20, which will help to cover the cost of the building, and can be paid through Venmo, PayPal or as cash.
Stringer is encouraging people with leftover items to donate them to the Calhoun Baptist Youth group to raise money for their Centrifuge trip.
“The group is trying to fundraise the rest of the money for a youth camp trip,” she said. “They are planning on having a rummage sale.”
Applications for the sale will be accepted until Friday night. Anyone interested in having a booth at the sale can reach out to Stringer at 270-931-0899.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.