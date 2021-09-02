With Halloween one month out, two McLean County residents want to bring some fun to the typical festivities.
David Martin, multimedia production manager, and Jessica Blus, who works in customer service and as a graphic designer, both of NIMCO, Inc. in Calhoun, have teamed together to plan the McLean County Halloween Decorating Contest.
“I think it is the first time for a county-wide halloween decorating contest,” Martin said. “I’ll be honest — I’ve been thinking about (this type of event) for a while.”
“I’ve never seen (this) done before (for) the county,” Blus said.
Martin is a self-admitted “Halloween enthusiast.” He decorates his Livermore property every year and has some grand ideas to promote one of his favorite holidays for the entire county to enjoy.
“I’ve been wanting to do (something like) this,” Martin said. “I’ve had so many people the last few years that would message me and say ‘I brought my kids by your house and they loved it. They just went crazy. We enjoy bringing our kids every year and can’t wait to see what you do next year.’ That’s (part of) the driving force.”
Blus began brainstorming this idea with Martin a few weeks ago before reaching out to Judge-Executive Curtis Dame about the initial plans and eventually getting Dame’s green-light.
Blus hopes the event can bring a smile to people, considering the uncertainty in COVID-19 rates and possible restrictions.
“This year, everybody’s just in a funk, and we need something to get us out of it,” Blus said. “It’s something to look forward to.”
Blus and Martin created a Facebook group for the contest, which has generated quick interest from the public. While the enthusiasm is apparent, Blus and Martin are very transparent about the fact that they are learning about planning the event one day at a time.
“I can say that since we’ve started the Facebook group, there is an interest there, because there’s been a lot of people that have liked and shared (the event),” Martin said. “We’re learning (the planning process) as we’re going. We started this thing on Facebook, we’ve changed the name, we’ve updated the rules. It’s a continual process. We’re getting input and figuring things out as we go.”
The contest is open to all individual households and businesses in the county. Entry fees are set at $10 per household and $25 for businesses and nonprofit organizations. The deadline to sign up for the decoration contest is Sept. 21, with the contest occurring between Oct. 23-30.
“I start decorating in September. Halloween for me is September through October,” Martin said. “I know there’s going to be some people that are going to be getting their stuff together but you may have some people that start decorating early. But, if not, at least if they have their decorations up that final week, we’re good to go.”
The contest will include five categories: scariest, most creative, best traditional or fall themed, best effects (lighting and mechanical effects) and best overall Halloween theme (focus on a spooky topic or characters). All decorations must be viewable from the road.
All McLean County residents are invited to vote for their favorite decorations between Oct. 23-30 via a Google Form that Blus and Martin will post in the coming weeks on the contest’s Facebook group.
“I’m going to get projectors and hollusions,” Blus said about her decorating plans. “Skeletons dancing and stuff like that with technology and lighting.”
Blus and Martin will announce the winners of each category on Oct. 31, with the potential of having an honorable mention recipient, contingent on the turnout and voting.
Household winners will receive trophies, while Blus said they are working on getting donations to give Halloween decorations as an additional prize. Businesses will be competing for a traveling trophy, which Blus hopes will encourage friendly competition between organizations to try to win the trophy in coming years to “take” it from the previous winner.
One of the ideas that Blus and Martin came up with based on the public’s input was to create a guide on who was participating. Blus and Martin plan to create both a map graphic and an interactive Google Map, which will identify participating businesses and homes as places of interest.
“When people are driving around, they will know which houses to go to,” Blus said. “For someone that lives in the country and no one (typically) goes by, someone may come by now because you have it routed out.”
Martin has a personal connection with Halloween and hopes that this event can be something that families can reminisce about for years to come.
“It’s always been my favorite time of year,” Martin said. “Some of my best memories (are) with my mom and dad taking me trick-or-treating. I can remember being a little kid .... they would take me trick-or-treating in the county … and we would be out until like nine, ten o’clock at night. And I’d come home with three grocery bags full, like the old brown grocery bags, full of candy. It was just the best time for me.
“I feel like with Halloween — you get to get out, see other people, interact with them. All the kids going up and down the yards. It’s just a magical time for me.”
Blus and Martin plan to make it an annual event, and expect to watch the contest grow.
“This is the first year — years after, we’ll probably get better and better,” Martin said. “I just want to see more people decorate. I just want to see more houses every year just get bigger and bigger. I’m hoping that businesses will get more involved, households will get more involved. And maybe next year, we can have more prizes and more trophies … . It can just go up from here.”
“How fun would that be to get your family together that week and drive around and check it out,” Blus said. “Make a yearly tradition to go vote on these houses and see what you like.”
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the McLean County Animal Shelter, an organization that Blus and Martin feel strongly about.
“The animal shelter is needing some funding right now … . Not too many people even really know about the shelter … . There’s a ton of animals out there right now, and it’s one of the (organizations) that gets overlooked… ,” Blus said. “It’s something you can do with your family and businesses, can get together and enjoy and have something to do near Halloween in case COVID goes south again.”
“It’s about the community,” Martin said. “Getting everybody together for a good cause because we need that so much right now with the way the world is. It’s what we need.”
“This is our home. We live our lives so divided by so many things. We’ve got to come together. The kids need it. The kids have been through so much with school, so much uncertainty. We have all been through so much in the last two years.”
To sign-up to participate and for more information about the contest rules and voting, go to the McLean County Halloween Decorating Contest Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/mcleancountyscaryhousecontest.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.