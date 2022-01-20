McLean County Public Schools will be participating in non-traditional instructional (NTI) days starting Wednesday, Jan. 19, to Friday, Jan. 21 due to COVID-19.
Superintendent Tommy Burrough announced in a statement Tuesday that over 20% of students were absent in the district due to being sick, tested positive for COVID or were in quarantine.
“...It is very clear that we are needing to try and intervene the spread,” Burrough said in the statement.
Additionally, Burrough stated that multiple staff members were out throughout each building in the school district and that there has been a lack of substitute teachers.
“Obviously, we want in-person instruction but when we get 20% of your kids not in school — I mean, the education’s … is not being done in the best way it can,” Burrough said. “... And we’ve had employees go home sick. And basically, (we) had to take a look (and) since we have some NTI days, we will use those three days plus weekend days to give us five days and hopefully we can get some people back to school and to work.”
Burrough said that he has seen an upheaval of cases as of late, noting that there were 262 students were absent throughout the district as of Tuesday morning, while others checked out sick throughout the day.
“It’s constant,” Burrough said. “It’s the highest that we’ve ever had.”
Burrough said that they plan to have the students and staff return to in-person activities Monday, Jan. 24.
“...We (just) have to reassess daily, you know?” Burrough said. “You never know. It’s a daily (thing of) where’s our attendance and how much quarantine and positive students or staff we have; …we just got to (go) day-by-day.”
No school meals will be served during the NTI days.
For updates in regard to resuming in-person instruction or using NTI days in the coming weeks, visit the district’s Facebook account at facebook.com/Mcleancountypublicschools/.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
