CALHOUN — Thomas Craig Worthington, 69, known affectionately by many as Craig or “Jake,” passed away peacefully on Aug. 26, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born on Oct. 17, 1953, in Sumter County, South Carolina, to Willis Dean and Nettie Sue Foster Worthington, Craig’s life was marked by a deep love for his family, a passion for the outdoors, and a dedication to his work.
Craig was a man of many talents and interests, but his primary passion lay in the great outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, always looking forward to the next opportunity to immerse himself in nature. His love for the outdoors extended to his home as well, where he took great pleasure in tending to his garden and cooking out for family and friends. These simple joys brought Craig immense satisfaction and served as a testament to his love for life’s simple pleasures.
Professionally, Craig was a retired commercial truck driver, a job he performed with dedication and honor. Despite the long hours and sometimes challenging conditions, Craig always approached his work with a positive attitude and unwavering commitment.
In remembering Craig, his family and friends reflect on a life well-lived. His love for the outdoors, his dedication to his work, and most importantly, his unwavering love for his family stand as a testament to the man he was. Craig’s legacy is one of love, dedication, and a passion for life that will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know him.
But above all, Craig was a devoted family man. Survivors include a son, Allen Dean Worthington (Jennifer L.) of Owensboro; two daughters, Dustie L. Worthington of Brazoria, Texas and Wendy Worthington Black of Atlanta; four grandchildren, Jacob Worthington, Ashley Worthington, Lauren Worthington, and Austin Worthington; his mother, Sue Worthington of Smyrna, South Carolina; two sisters, Carla Worthington of Smyrna, South Carolina and Deana Clamp (Mike) of Hickory Grove, South Carolina; three nephews and two nieces; and his companion, Carolyn Bartley of Calhoun.
Craig was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Watson Worthington; by his father, Bill Worthington; and by two sisters, Wanda Liner and Katrina Worthington.
Graveside services were held Wednesday at Brushy Fork Cemetery in Daviess County. The Rev. Mike Clamp officiated.
Share your memories and photos of Craig at musterfuneralhomes.com.
