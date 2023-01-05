Growing up, Jessica Blus of Calhoun didn’t picture herself trying to spearhead change in McLean County.
Born in Cincinnati, Blus, 35, moved to the county with her family at the age of 4 to be closer to her grandmother after the passing of her grandfather.
While she was young at the time, Blus was able to tell the difference between the city living and rural community.
“(There was culture shock) to a point,” she said. “Not as many kids around, not as many people to hang out with, a lot less to do; but you could walk around and go where you wanted. If you wanted to walk to Jay’s or IGA, you could on your own.”
She also recalls being able to attend a number of different events throughout the county.
“There were so many little events, and then over the years they just quit having them,” she said.
During her time at McLean County Middle School and McLean County High School, Blus said she wasn’t the most active in extracurricular activities, with the exception of a small stint as a middle school cheerleader.
“I was really shy,” she said. “I didn’t hang out with anybody. I didn’t talk to anybody. I was a loner.”
But it wasn’t until she became employed in customer service with NIMCO, Inc. about 10 years ago that she started coming out of her shell and had the courage to start working on countywide initiatives.
“One day, I just decided to do it,” she said. “Working here at NIMCO, I’ve started being able to have projects and work on different things and reach out to people, and that kind of gave me the idea of, ‘Hey, I can do this and make things happen.’ ”
She first began her efforts with a yard sale and vendor day before expanding into other ideas.
“...Once you start doing little events, you kind of see what your brain can do and you go out further and make other things happen,” she said.
Eventually, Blus teamed up with fellow employee, David Martin, multimedia production manager, for the “McLean County Halloween Decorating Contest” in 2021, even though there was uncertainty about it due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
“(We) just wanted to get people out there, get them seeing each other and get them active as a family again,” she said.
And the idea paid off and began a dialogue among the residents.
“I think we had 20 (entries), and (we had) a good response,” she said. “Everybody got excited, and everybody started talking about more things they wanted in the county, and what they like and how they liked to come together ….”
Blus followed the success pairing with another employee, Jennifer Warner, for “The Great Pumpkin Walk” at Myer Creek Park, which included trick-or-treating and a drive-in movie, followed by the the countywide Christmas-themed decorating contest, “Light Up McLean,” in partnership with Calhoun Harvest Day and McLean County Christmas for Kids.
But despite her best intentions, Blus has learned that sometimes things may not go according to plan.
She was involved with the Calhoun Christmas Parade in both 2021 and 2022, before the former was canceled due to the western Kentucky tornado that affected surrounding counties, and severe inclement weather conditions affecting the latter.
However, Blus still kept the county’s spirits high by collaborating with Samantha Appleton, owner of Sammy Jean’s Café and Catering, with having both Santa and The Grinch making appearances downtown.
“There was a bad thing that happened and everybody was disappointed that it was canceled, so we tried to turn it into a good thing …,” Blus said about the 2021 event.
For the future, Blus is looking to continue creating events and help raise awareness for other entities and organizations, such as the McLean County Animal Shelter and Green River Outreach Family Resource Center of McLean County Public Schools.
Blus feels all the time and effort she puts into these events is worth it.
“...It’s the happiest I’ve been in a long time,” she said.
