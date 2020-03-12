Many Island community members took to Facebook last week after a photo was posted on an Island community page of Curtis Sutton, 84, raking rock in a parking area in front of Heritage Garden.
“This generation made Island such a great community for decades and gave their time freely to better this small town. We will be bringing in additional gravel to ensure the parking lot is level in the next few weeks,” the post said.
Sutton said he took on the project because his wife, Joyce Sutton, goes to DB Hair Grafix, a salon adjacent to Heritage Garden, and he has seen the parking area become a “mud hole” over the last year or so. He said he “just got tired of looking at it.”
“They put rock in there and it’s been a mud hole for about a year,” Curtis Sutton said. “All I did was just fill up a mud hole with rock and level it out. Scott (Hillard) came by and took my picture, and I think he put it on Facebook … he did all the damage. He started all this. So you might give him credit for that, or blame, whichever you want to do.”
Heritage Garden is located at First St. and Main St. in Island and houses a mural on the side of DB Hair Grafix that features famous baseball player Bobby Veach who was born and raised in Island. The mural is part of the community and a point of pride for many residents, including Sutton.
While Joyce Sutton said Curtis Sutton is constantly working on something and many Facebook users commented on the post saying how much of an asset Curtis Sutton is to the community, he remained humble about his community impact.
“There are a lot of people here in town that really contributes to this town,” Curtis Sutton said. “They are constantly doing something, not only in this town, but in the whole county.”
Curtis Sutton is a retired construction worker and has worked on many of the main roads in the region, including the Owensboro Bypass and the Western Kentucky Parkway. His wife, Joyce Sutton, currently works on the school board and is a retired teacher from McLean County High School. They both are involved with Island Baptist Church, which is right down the road from their community on Doug Hill Rd., where the couple has lived and since 1962.
Joyce Sutton said they built the very first house in the community where they raised their two daughters and have frequent visits from their 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, one of which Curtis Sutton has lovingly nicknamed “Rowdy Rudy.”
“It’s a very nice community. Good people, couldn’t want any better neighbors than we have,” Sutton said.
