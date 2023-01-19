Cuties for a Cure will host a benefit beauty pageant on Jan. 28 at Livermore City Hall beginning at 1 p.m.
Michelle Vincent, director of the program, said she created the organization seven to eight years ago as a St. Jude fundraiser.
“I have a friend whose daughter passed from cancer at the age of 4,” she said. “My nephew, Brock, passed in 2020 from leukemia.”
This is the pageant’s first year back since COVID. The last pageant was in February of 2020.
“We’ve raised approximately $30,000 over the years for St. Jude,” Vincent said. “The kids go out and have a great time.”
Contestants are given crowns and sashes. The sashes are embroidered with “In Memory of” or “In Honor of” to recognize children who have died from cancer and other illnesses and to those who have beat them.
There are several reasons as to why Vincent holds this fundraiser pageant.
“I want to teach them to fundraise and to give back to St. Jude,” she said. “I also want to teach the children participating that it’s all about giving back and helping others.”
Vincent said the pageant has an average of 40 to 45 participants each year from various parts of western Kentucky.
Part of the pageant will consist of a Batting for Brock. Votes are $1 and will be collected until the time of the pageant. There will be a winner in each group, as well as the Batting for Brock Supreme.
“Brock always wanted to be a part of this pageant,” Vincent said. “He would collect his change to donate, and it came back to him fighting for his life.”
Winners of this year’s pageant have the chance to win tickets to Beech Bend in Bowling Green or Casting Crown tickets for their show at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
The deadline to register for the pageant is Jan. 25. To register, email cuties4acurepageant@yahoo.com or call/text 270-543-4476. A $45 deposit can be made via PayPal. The attire is casual wear/Valentine’s Day or Sunday Best.
