Island’s Dairy Freeze will enter its 64th year in 2020. The restaurant is a staple in the small community and a point of pride for many of its residents, including owners, brothers Tim and Dan Taylor.
The Dairy Freeze was originally opened in 1956 by Tim and Dan Taylor’s grandparents, Edith and Owsley Taylor before being taken over by their son and daughter-in-law Henry and Lydia Taylor in 1976, who are now retired, but still partly own the restaurant along with their two sons.
Tim and Dan Taylor started working with their parents at the restaurant while teenagers.
“They’d drag us out of bed on Saturday mornings to make us come out here and clean up the lot and sweep,” Dan Taylor said.
Tim Taylor said the Dairy Freeze would not be what it is today without his mother, who really turned it around when she and Henry Taylor took over. He said his mother spent most of her days at the restaurant and his father worked in the old aluminum plant before retiring.
“When mom took it over, she was the one who helped out the business and made it what it is today. She was out here 12 or 14 hours every day for the first 5 to 10 years. We didn’t even do a third of this when she took it over,” he said.
Tim Taylor said the recipes have been the same for at least 50 years for the infamous Dairy Freeze Island Burgers and ice cream. He said the ice cream recipe was changed one time, although it only lasted for a single day as the change did not go unnoticed by customers.
“I can remember the original meat company when I was a teenager, and when they went out of business, our driver moved to the new company and he took the recipe with him and used the same ever since,” he said.
The Dairy Freeze, located off of KY-431 in Island, brings people into the community from around the region. On a busy night, the restaurant will pack its large parking lot completely full with customers parking out in the road just to get a taste of its fresh burgers and ice cream.
“We are proud of it, that’s for sure,” Tim Taylor said. “We’re happy to do something for the area, especially jobs for 15 or 16 people.”
