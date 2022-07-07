Daisy Pauline Anderson Watt, 97, of Greenville, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on June 26 at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
Daisy was born on Nov. 3, 1924, in Daviess County to the late Robert Anderson and the late Feebie Stevens Anderson.
Daisy married her beloved husband, the late James Watt, Sr., on Nov. 2, 1940. While raising their two children, Thelma and Jim, Daisy was also employed at General Electric for many years as a factory worker assembling television tubes. Bro. Watt and Daisy had 70 wonderful years together of marriage and ministry, at which time Daisy faithfully served numerous Baptist churches throughout Kentucky as a devoted pastor’s wife.
Later in life, Daisy enjoyed dancing, spending time with friends and family, and making it nearly impossible to beat her in a game of cards. She was always ready to give a warm smile, a kind word and she was deeply loved by all who knew her.
Along with her parents and husband, Daisy was preceded in death by her son, Rev. James Watt, Jr., her daughter-in-law, Patricia Morris Watt and her son-in-law, Charles Shouse.
Daisy is survived by a daughter, Thelma Shouse of Palm Springs, California; grandchildren, Kim (Kevin) De Michele of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Jeff Shouse of Tracy, California, Lorrie (Mark) Finegan of Owensboro, Amy (Mark) Driskill of Greenville, Bethany (Jeff) Travis of Greenville and Kelly (T.J.) Teague of Greenville; 10 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service and burial were private. Tucker Funeral Homes was in charge of arrangements.
