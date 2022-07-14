OWENSBORO — Dalsie G. Sartain, 90, of Owensboro formerly of Livermore, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 7, at the Heartford House.
Dalsie Gertrude Bishop was born Nov. 11, 1931, in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Roy and Ruby Swift Bishop and was married to Lindel Otis Sartain until his death on Feb. 5, 2003. She was a member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, cooking and spending time with her family. Dalsie was the former owner and operator of Geno’s Pizza in Livermore.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a grandson Kevin Withers; brothers: Charles Bishop, Allen Ray Bishop, Bobby Bishop; a sister Patsy Johnson.
Survivors include three daughters, Tresia Withers of Livermore, Debra Menser of South Carrolton, Vickie Humphrey of Owensboro; brothers, Roy Bishop, Jr. of Sacramento and Terry Jet Bishop of Bremen; sisters, Eura Lee Bishop of Island, Mary Ann Bishop of Russellville, Sarah Slinker of Bremen; six grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, nine great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Kevin Smith officiated. Burial was at the New Hope Cemetery in Muhlenberg County.
The Dalsie G. Sartain family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Buttonsberry Baptist Church; P. O. Box 382; Livermore, KY 42352
Share your memories and photos of Dalsie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
