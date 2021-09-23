On Sept. 7, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife published a proposed rule based on a 12 month finding on a petition to list the pyramid pigtoe (Pleurobema rubrum), a freshwater mussel species located in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia, as an endangered or threatened species under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.
Based on their review and their published document, U.S. Fish and Wildlife has proposed to list the pyramid pigtoe as a threatened species with a rule issued under section 4(d) of the Act (“4(d) rule”). If the rule is finalized, the pyramid pigtoe will be added to the list of endangered and threatened wildlife.
Curtis Dame, McLean County judge-executive, said this proposal can affect the county greatly.
“The pyramid pigtoe paves an integral part of our regional water plant being the top small water producing plant…,” Dame said. “(The pyramid pigtoes) automatically and naturally filter water.”
Dame admits that the rule could squander development efforts.
“Seventy percent of the county or more is in a floodplain,” Dame said. “These regulations could be expanded to anywhere in the floodplain. You can’t move dirt, do any type of fertility improvements in regard to soil productivity.”
“The primary concern, not a criticism — what happens is (that) once an animal or a species is listed on the endangered species act, part of that effort, is to protect the environment. When I saw (the proposed rule), I was shocked.”
Dame said that this designation could hinder additional plans for the county trying to improve, especially after recent weather occurrences.
“I contacted the (agency manager of) farm bureau in Ohio County … and we were working on a project to improve drainage in Rough River,” Dame said. “This designation of the pyramid pigtoe could sideline those efforts to improve drainage for the eastern part of the county. And the reason why it’s important is because … recently, we’ve had heavy rainfall events where water’s been over Highway 431, Highway 136. Imagine if the day comes where we can’t clean those out and an ambulance can’t get through high water …”
Dame has been speaking to Congressman James Comer’s office and Sen. Rand Paul state director about his concerns and has already made some headway.
“Congressman Comer’s office has been fantastic,” Dame said. “They’ve called me two to three times. We’ve been back and forth on email. They’ve already contacted the U.S. Fish and Wildlife in Washington.”
Dame said that those conversations have led to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife planning to hold an informational meeting for the county.
“Whether it be a Zoom meeting, or what have you — they are going to engage us to clarify, clear the water, on what the process is, what restrictions could (the rule) put on such an agricultural community.”
“The last thing I want is for every time a farmer goes to harvest their crop, or an individual for that matter that goes and plants a garden, has to get a permit and have someone come out and review before they put fertilizer out their garden or fields,” Dame said.
Dame said that his main preventative is to not face similar issues as the Chesapeake Bay area, where nutrient management is “so strict, that you can’t even spread poultry litter for that matter.”
“We’re a big poultry county,” Dame said. “They have to inject poultry litter in the ground in those parts of the country. It would be a burden to our poultry industry, which is a primary economic driver …”
Dame said he has also voiced his concerns to Jack Whitfield, Jr., Hopkins County judge-executive, and Steve Henry, Webster County judge-executive, which, in turn, has begun conversations of building a coalition of local judges.
“There’s strength in numbers,” Dame said. “Our county is 9,153 people; we’re not as loud as what it would be if you combine us with 47,000 in Hopkins County and 13,000 in Webster. And then throw in Ohio County, like mid 20 to 30,000 people — you garner more support.”
Dame hopes that there is a way to work in collaboration with wildlife as opposed to having it suffer.
“We need to do a better job of trying to, not protect the habitat for wildlife, but how to live in cohesion. We need to protect the wildlife that we have but in ways that does not restrict business development here in a county that so desperately needs it,” Dame said. “How do we work together to preserve but also promote?”
“I’m committed to watching out for the pocketbooks for our agriculture producers but also our businesses that would like to develop in this county. Those two go together.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
