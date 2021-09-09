Judge-Executive Curtis Dame is always looking for guidance on how to make McLean County the best it can be.
Dame met with Department for Local Government Commissioner Dennis Keene on Aug. 26 during the DLG’s Governor’s Local Issues Conference at The Galt House in Louisville.
“The primary reason to have that meeting was that I was afforded the opportunity,” Dame said. “The reason I took advantage of that opportunity was that it was a one-on-one sit down; just us in the room to convey the county’s needs.”
“I want the county to know that we’re taking the needs and the opportunities and the struggles that we have to the people that have the opportunity to help us ….”
Dame and Keene’s conversation touched on improvements ranging from the county’s water system to concerns for cost and insight on how to combat the issues.
“We talked about the issues we’re having locally about the water infrastructure,” Dame said. “Not only the infrastructure itself and fixing the leaks, but the price for the average citizen. There are some of our water costs that are creeping up pretty high.”
Dame said that the county has about two to three water infrastructure-related projects that the county has submitted for assistance to the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), such as interconnect upgrades, water meters and towers. Dame hopes that the county is able to get a redundant system that will be able to service the entire county.
“There’s a list of projects we have,” Dame said. “We just don’t have the money to fund all of them. We want to solve the issue where if there’s a major fire, we don’t lose water pressure in the North McLean district. That’s something that’s happened here in the last month.”
Dame said that 911 communication was also at the forefront of talking points.
“Beginning of this calendar year, we passed the 911 water meter fee; the $5 fee on the meter,” Dame said. “The reason why is (because) the landline 911 fee revenue is to support 911 strictly; those are restricted funds that go to 911 dispatch communication services, (and those funds have) decreased as people have gotten rid of their landline phones.”
Dame said that the water meter fee was done in order to supplement the lost revenue, and that 1,200 individuals and accounts in the county were still paying the landline fee and paying for services that were not being utilized by the entire county.
Upon meeting with Keene, Dame submitted an application for a Delta Regional Authority (DRA) grant in order to obtain new communication towers in the county, in conjunction with the development for wireless and broadband internet communications, which is estimated to cost about $800,000.
Dame also talked about his concerns regarding population.
“The standard, and cost, of living here in the county is another primary focus that we talked about,” Dame said. “We’re in a flood plain, we know that. That makes it harder to bring businesses here.”
Dame said that the conversation also included talk about the county’s success with receiving grants in the past year and how the county will be able to use the grants effectively and efficiently.
“I think our team here (locally) has tailored itself to know what the (grant) processes are,” Dame said. “Now that we have done three or four major grants, we know that we need to do certain steps to get it in order to where we can do these.”
Dame said Keene and DLG have been incredibly helpful ― pointing Dame in the right direction of certain funding and grants for the county to apply for. Dame has also reached out to others for additional insight.
“I’ve talked to their representative in the local area two, three times since (Friday), back and forth,” Dame said. “I also took the extra step to communicate with Congressman (James) Comer’s office about some of the major talking points that I talked about with (Keene). That way, we got the state level communication and the national level. And what you can do is stack all these resources to solve a problem.”
While the conversation was heavy and seemed to be all business, Dame assures that the conversation with Keene was very welcomed.
“It was like meeting somebody I’ve known for a long time,” Dame said. “It was a really good conversation. He was a state representative before, and he dealt with county government. He was very cognizant and aware of the issues that we face.”
“I don’t think that will be the last meeting I have with (Keene).”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
