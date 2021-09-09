McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame has restarted his Facebook video updates.
Dame shared an update on Aug. 31 after having taken a break from the videos due to the temporary decline in COVID cases.
“It was after the (COVID) numbers had abated, to the point where we found ourselves at the bottom of the first variant’s curve,” Dame said. “It’s just time.”
However, Dame said there has been more public interest in what is happening in the county, coupled with the growing concern about positive COVID cases, both in the county and state.
“My primary driver for doing (the videos) is that I’m noticing that I’m getting more Facebook messages, calls (and) conversations out in public about where (the county) is at,” Dame said. “And when that happens, that’s what spurs me to say there’s an overall underlying need and want to have this information.”
“One reason why the videos are important to me is because I made it a point to press for transparency, accountability and honesty.”
Dame said creating the videos and doing them through Facebook typically draws more attention from community members and has a chance to simplify political jargon that some may not be familiar with.
“The reason I restarted doing the videos is because … based on algorithms and how people are, they will watch a video that automatically starts more so than they would with just … reading a big text,” Dame said. “People will stop and listen and, maybe it’s a way I can … try to convey the information in a way that is understandable.”
Dame plans to keep the videos informative and brief, trying not to exceed five minutes per update. Dame’s main mission for the updates is to get residents’ attention, to track the county’s progression throughout COVID, the county’s financial standing and to keep a good record of where the county is at in terms of large-scale construction projects, grants and other news that may impact all citizens.
“It’s a way to document, for my use — is that I do the videos, and I save them, (and) I’ll go back and recall where we were at,” Dame said. “Because it’s changed.”
One of the most recent county updates Dame brought up was in regard to the rebuilding of the McLean County Home Place, which served as the county’s senior center before burning down in December.
“We met with the architect .... and the senior director, Scott Settle, (and) we’ve picked a master exterior floor plan,” Dame said. “We got pretty good head way on designing the interior offices, what the two flooring options would be …, and then some of the office designs ... (and) amenities that we can add now and prepare for 20 years down the road.”
Dame said that the video updates were done about every day during the height of the pandemic, but he plans to post updates at least once a week due to the rising numbers of COVID cases and the severity of the Delta variant’s impact on local medical facilities.
“We don’t get the (COVID) reports every day,” Dame said. “You’ll notice this time around, when I start doing these videos, I’m probably going to do one a week because the severity is there, in my opinion. The case loads, the numbers, the (emergency rooms) are full, we’re losing people, and the possibility of losing citizens not because of COVID directly, but individuals that are in car accidents … they go over there and all the emergency room beds are full because of COVID — then we cost somebody treatment…”
Dame hopes that the videos will help residents obtain concise information about occurrences in the county rather than hearing it from an abundant amount of sources that may be misleading.
“There’s a lot of misinformation out in public,” Dame said. “I’m not picking sides — I’m just trying to let (people) know these are the numbers; do with them what you will. We are watching these numbers … to make sure that people know what’s going on here at the ground level.”
Dame notes that he, too, may not be sure about some of the facts at first and takes it upon himself to double check and wants the public to feel inclined to ask questions.
“There is such a thing (as) having too much information,” Dame said. “And for me — to figure out what’s true and what’s not, I pick up the phone, and I call those that know, and that’s what I encourage people to do. If you are curious, if you are confused, if you want to know more, if you’re skeptical — give me a call, and I’ll try to find and connect with those that do know the true information.”
Dame will continue to film the videos live and in an unedited fashion in order to show transparency, opting to not write out a script, but instead, to talk to the public directly as if it was a one-on-one conversation.
“I want (people) to see that it’s raw,” Dame said. “It’s uncut — I haven’t practiced it. I want people to feel it’s authentic, it’s true, it’s not edited or polished and that the information is (in) real time.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
