Judge-Executive Curtis Dame is encouraging residents to reach out to Sen. Matt Castlen regarding House Bill 315 for access to wider broadband opportunities.
Recently, the Kentucky House of Representatives unanimously approved broadband expansion legislation that is currently moving onto the state senate for consideration for the bill, per a statement from Kentucky Electric Cooperatives.
“Senators need to hear from rural Kentuckians about how important broadband is for our homes, businesses, families, schools, churches, hospitals and so many other parts of our daily lives,” the statement said.
Dame said that the state passed legislation last year that would give electric cooperatives the capability to build out fiber to the home network, which he considered a “major win” as it passed with the House and Senate with “very strong support.”
However, Dame pointed out there were issues with the cooperatives regarding the governance of the Kentucky Public Service Commission (KY PSC), which guides water and sewer rates for public utilities.
“What has happened is that this broadband internet development, which includes fiber to the home, has still had to go through a public approval process with the PSC and has been hung up for the last couple months, with debate (with) entities such as trade association groups (and) telecom communication groups (that) can lobby against approval of such a PSC project,” Dame said. “What this House Bill 315 does is it helps remove that process in regard to an electric cooperative providing internet to the home.”
Robert Bishop, magistrate for the Southeastern District, emphasizes that HB 315 is needed especially with the recent need and reliance for usage in the past few years.
“As McLean County, we have used broadband for years. It doesn’t cover everybody (as) it seems like the closest to the tower gets good service, but you’re not reaching all corners of the community,” Bishop said. “And with COVID, it’s just brought it to our attention as far as needing internet service for our kids at school, for parents to work from home — a lot of situations just need internet access to continue on more so than we’ve ever had before.”
Bishop said that his phone “rang off the hook” when residents were at home during the coronavirus pandemic, with most of the concerns regarding students that were participating in non-traditional instruction (NTI) due to school closures.
“People were trying to get hooked on; they didn’t have enough service,” Bishop said. “It would take an hour to download something for a (student) to work on.”
Though Dame admits that COVID has subsided to some extent, the need for the internet is crucial for students to complete work if schools are closed due to inclement weather, saying that families may have to travel outside of the home on “treacherous roads” to get signal to access assignments.
With this, Dame said that the county’s co-op Kenergy will have a separate company that will facilitate the development of the fiber to the home network and will provide pole attachment access to the subsidiary company to provide the access, while Dame and Bishop note it would guarantee a “much faster feed and a much faster delivery” regarding uploading and downloading.
“Where the individuals will see a big difference and big improvement is in the reduction in latency,” Dame said. “So when you go and click on a website or download a file, it’ll be close to two or three minutes for that download ….”
“Broadband works if you’re close to it but the cost would be astronomical to put up towers every five miles all across the country,” Bishop said. “The poles … are already in place (and) they are already routed to get to every home. Hanging another wire a little lower … is much more feasible …. The dependability would be much greater.”
Dame said that the estimated cost of the project is $11 million.
The county originally had a network with Watch Communications but said that it was not able to sustain the needs of the amount of citizens that needed it and would cost the county about $100,000 for the technology per tower to get “an average speed at best.”
The suggested speeds for the internet access that Dame has heard was reported to be one gigabyte per second for the “high end” of about $100 per month.
“One gigabyte per internet speed is somewhere near 850 megabytes per second faster than probably what the average McLean County citizen in the country gets,” Dame said. “One-hundred-fifty megabytes is about the highest I’ve heard of people getting on wireless.”
If passed, Dame said the goal is to take the network to every home that wants the service and would be a two-to-three year build out but can occur quicker depending on the bidout.
The county has been making strides in trying to alleviate the struggles of broadband access, where Calhoun received $498,900 from the Delta Regional Authority to construct a 300-foot tower behind the McLean County Health Department building in February, with hopes of having a five to eight mile radius to reach areas west of Sacramento on Kentucky Highway 254 and the Glenville area near the Daviess-McLean County line.
The tower will also provide improvements to the county’s 911 emergency communication network.
“I realized in the meantime there needs to be a multi-pronged approach because I’m not satisfied that our citizens have to wait two years to get access to some type of reliable internet service,” Dame said. “... It will help, hopefully, provide a bridge of connectivity until we can get this infrastructure installed.”
Dame hopes that the public will become more engaged in the legislative process in opting for the passing of HB 315.
“A lot of citizens have reached out to me in regards to this issue and there’s strength in numbers,” Dame said. “... It just adds (justification) as to why we need it …. I’m glad people are interested in this topic ….”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.