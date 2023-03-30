SACRAMENTO — Dana Woodburn, 49, of Sacramento, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at her home in Sacramento. Dana Gail Woodburn was born Feb. 5, 1974, in Daviess County, Kentucky, to Michael David and Maxine Cartwright Woodburn. Dana was a homemaker, earlier worked in the mortgage department of U.S. Bank in Owensboro and was a member of Sacramento Baptist Church. She enjoyed painting figurines, caring for her flowers and spending time with both her family and friends. Dana was preceded in death by her brother, David Woodburn and by her grandparents, C.W. and Joyce Woodburn, Edward Cartwright and Christine Greenwood.
Survivors include a daughter, Summer Nicole Sinnett of Owensboro; a son, Michael David Woodburn of Sacramento; a grandson; her parents, Mike and Maxine Woodburn of Sacramento; and a cousin that she raised like her own daughter, Sierra Brown of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Wendell Wood officiated. Burial was at the Sacramento Baptist Cemetery in Sacramento.
The Dana Woodburn family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sacramento Baptist Cemetery Fund; 15 Main Street; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372.
Share your memories and photos of Dana at musterfuneralhomes.com.
