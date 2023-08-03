SACRAMENTO — Daniel Bishop, 52, known to all as Daniel, was born on May 12, 1971, in Madisonville, Kentucky, and passed away on July 30, 2023, in Newburgh, Indiana. Daniel was a beloved husband, father, son, and brother, his life marked by a deep love for his family, a strong work ethic, and a passion for outdoor pursuits.
A proud graduate of McLean County High School in 1989, Daniel carried the values of hard work and dedication throughout his life. He served in the maintenance department at Century Aluminum in Sebree, where he was known for his dependability and attention to detail. His love for fixing things extended beyond his professional life, as he often declared himself a repairman, always eager to mend anything broken.
Daniel’s interests were diverse and deeply rooted in his love for the outdoors. He was a golfer, a passion he often shared with his friends. His adventurous spirit led him to enjoy horseback riding and riding 4-wheelers. Above all, Daniel loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his daughter, Charlee. His love for his family was evident in every aspect of his life, from his dedicated work ethic to his leisure activities.
A man of faith, Daniel was a member of the Buck Creek Baptist Church. His kindness, compassion, and willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need were testament to his deep-rooted faith.
Daniel Bishop leaves behind a legacy of love, hard work, and dedication. He will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to his family, his passion for the outdoors, and his ability to fix anything broken. His life was a testament to the power of faith, the importance of family, and the joy of embracing life’s simple pleasures. Daniel was preceded in death by his step father, Junior Atherton.
On March 20, 2010, Daniel married his soulmate, Erica Bishop, and their union was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Charlee Bishop, who was the apple of Daniel’s eye. He was the cherished son of Priscilla Atherton of Livermore and Roy Bishop of Central City. He was a treasured brother to Jeff Bowman (Christy) of Livermore and Darrell Bishop (Geneva) of Livermore.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Daniel’s family from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Livermore.
Daniel’s services will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Daniel Bishop family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Charlee Bishop, Educational Fund; C/O Independence Bank; P.O. Box 39; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Daniel at musterfuneralhomes.com.
