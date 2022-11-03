CALHOUN — Darrel Walker, 56, of Calhoun, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Darrel Ray Walker, Jr. was born Feb. 7, 1966, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the late Darrel Ray and Sharon Gayle Morris Walker and was married to the former Brenda Carol Anderson on July 30, 2005.
Darrel was employed with the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, District Council 91. He loved being outdoors, hunting, cooking on his smoker, and spending time with his friends. In addition to his parents, Darrel was preceded in death by a sister, Sonya Boehman.
Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Brenda Walker; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Katherine and Wink Anderson of Calhoun; two brothers, Jamie Sowders (Christa) of Sorgho and Chris Cook of Rumsey; and two sisters, Lisa Taylor (Jonathan) of Hartford and Linda Boone of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Steve McElvain officiated. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Darrel Walker family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Darrel Walker, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Darrel at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.