CALHOUN — David A. Sunn, 81, of Calhoun, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. David Allen Sunn was born Jan. 18, 1942, in Vine Grove, Kentucky, to the late John K. and Lillian Field Sunn and was married to the former Reva Gail Jones on June 3, 1961. David was the owner and operator of Hayden Insurance Agency in Calhoun and a member of Calhoun Baptist Church, where he served as a church deacon. He was a longtime McLean County Volunteer Fireman, served as the McLean County Central District Fire Chief and served as McLean County Emergency Management Director for several years. David was one of the founding organizers and boosters of McLean County Football, actively supported McLean County Marching Band, serving as their equipment manager for several years, also actively supported McLean County Volleyball, and was a promoter of WKU Athletics. David was a connoisseur of restaurants and greatly enjoyed going out to eat with both his family and friends. He loved caring for all of his pets In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Reva Sunn, who died Jan. 11, 2023, and by his daughter-in-law, Heather Evans Sunn.
Survivors include two daughters, Debra Riggs (Steve) of Calhoun and Shelli Stevenson (Jody) of Calvert City; a son, Bryan Sunn of Calhoun; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Calhoun Baptist Church. Dr. Richard Sams officiated. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel handled the arrangements for David’s family.
The David Sunn family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Church, Benevolence Ministry Fund; P.O. Box 283; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of David at musterfuneralhomes.com.
