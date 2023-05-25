David Eugene Dant, 56, of Calhoun, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 13, 1967, in McLean County to the late David and Linda Hayden Dant. David was a retired deckhand for Crounse Corporation and a volunteer for the Beech Grove Fire Department. He was a member of Calhoun United Methodist Church and graduated from McLean County High School in 1985. David enjoyed NASCAR and fishing and loved his cat, Harold.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Dant and Timothy Dant.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Dant; son, Jonathon Severs of Owensboro; daughter, Asia Dant of Calhoun; sister, Joyce Hardin (Chris) of Calhoun; and his mother-in-law, Darlene Freels.
A memorial service was held Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.