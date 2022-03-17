SACRAMENTO — David Rodney Peveler, 80, of Sacramento died Friday, March 11, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Peveler was born on Dec. 23, 1941 in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner from River Queen, a school bus driver for the McLean County School System and a member of Sacramento Baptist Church. Mr. Peveler loved fishing and driving his school bus. He was a very strong man, but a gentle giant. He loved his family, mowing yards for the church and cemetery. He took care of everybody and smoked the best chicken. All of the children on the school bus called him pop, to his family his was Papa Rod and Pepaw. He loved to ride go carts with his family. He absolutely adored his wife of 60 years, Brenda. Mr. Peveler is preceded in death by his parents, Rueben and Inez Peveler; sister, Dee Ann Stokes; brother-in- law, Tommy Stokes.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Clasby Peveler; children, Timothy (Mimi) Peveler, Melissa (Brent) Burden, Melanie (Les) Guenther, Todd (Julie) Peveler; grandchildren, Juliette Morgan, Elisabeth Delagarza, Timothy Peveler, Jr., Tyler Marks, Amanda Austin, Tanner Marks, David Woodruff, Dawn Lawson; 30 great grandchildren; sister, Janice (Ray) McDonald; brothers, Mickey (Carolyn) Peveler, Benny (Mickey Sue) Peveler, Kenny Peveler.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Bro. Wendell Wood officiated. Burial was at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Midland. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.