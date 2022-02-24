SACRAMENTO — Dawn Galloway Sasser, 62, of Sacramento died Friday, Feb. 18, at 1:35 a.m. at Baptist Health in Madisonville. She was born in Madisonville on June 24, 1959. She was a homemaker and member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bremen. She was preceded in death by her son Christopher Sasser, brothers David and Steven Galloway, parents W.C. and Dortha Jones Galloway.
She is survived by her husband Clyde (Doc) Sasser of Sacramento, daughter Jennifer (James Parker) Holzhauser of Hopkinsville, brother, Kevin (Sherry) Galloway of Sacramento; several nieces and nephews, and she will be missed by several great nieces and nephews as well.
Funeral services were held Monday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Rev. Mike Neal officiated. Burial was at Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes,com.
