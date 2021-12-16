SACRAMENTO — Dean Miller, 88, of Sacramento died on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at her residence at 7:17 p.m. Dean was born April 18, 1933 in Muhlenberg County and was a lunch room manager at the Sacramento School. She was also a member of the Sacramento Baptist Church. Mrs. Miller was a student mentor, member of the Red Hat Society and loved to travel. She was very active in her church where she started the Friendship Club and was the church organist/pianist. Preceding her in death is her husband Bobby M. Miller; brothers Edwin, Buddy, and Jerry Galyen; parents Lois E. Galyen and Ruby J. Lee Galyen; and great-grandson Liam.
Survivors include her children Denise (Bubby) Level of Sacramento, Kentucky, Steve (Angela) Miller, Island, Kentucky, Joy (Randy) Pendley of Hanson, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brothers Ken Galyen, Don Galyen, Doug Galyen, Larry Galyen, Harold Galyen and sister Diane Brewer.
Funeral services were held at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Bro. Wendell Wood officiated. Burial took place at Free Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneral
