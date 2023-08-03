The deaths of two missing women from Calhoun have been ruled accidental based on preliminary autopsy findings, according to sheriffs from McLean County and Webster County.
Reginia Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80, arrived at the Owensboro Sonic around midnight on July 22, according to McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell.
Frizzell said Payne’s husband noticed the morning of July 22 that she was not home.
“He went to the Sonic and to Riverside Care & Rehabilitation Center and when they weren’t at either location, he reported them missing,” he said.
Mayes, a resident of Riverside Care & Rehabilitation Center, was supposed to return back to the center after the outing with Payne, her daughter.
Frizzell said the route that the women took after leaving Sonic went through Frederica Street, West Parrish Avenue, Highway 56, Highway 370 and Wrightsburgh Road.
“We don’t know why they were in Webster County, and we may never know,” he said.
The FBI began assisting in the search on July 24, Frizzell said.
“They offered help with the location pings,” he said. “The last ping we were able to pick up with our equipment was at 2:07 a.m. but there wasn’t a precise location.”
With the help from the FBI, Frizzell said the cell phone pings showed the women going from highway speed down to a walking speed.
“The FBI uses a casting system based on towers, which is able to provide a historical search of the cell phone pings,” Frizzell said.
The last ping was timestamped for 2:12 a.m., shortly before the cell phone died.
Based on the location of the pings, Frizzell said emergency crews were able to recover the bodies of the women in the Green River in Webster County north of a boat ramp off Wrightsburgh Road between 4:30 to 5 p.m. on July 26.
Webster County Sheriff William “Billy” Braden said his office would be leading the death investigation since the women were found in the county.
“It’s unique because Owensboro Police Department and McLean County Sheriff’s Office were on the missing persons investigation,” he said.
Braden said the investigation conducted by Webster County Sheriff’s Office would include clearing information through the medical examiner and document recovery efforts.
Because the road that Payne and Mayse were traveling on becomes a dead end, Braden said there was signage up and in place.
“It’s a rural road and it’s not well traveled, but everything was up when we went out there,” he said. “There is no lighting on the signs but they do have a reflective material on them.”
Braden said steps are being taken to prevent any similar instances from happening in the future.
“The county road department and the judge-executive have been discussing how to prevent this,” he said.
With the assistance from outside agencies, Braden said a lot of help went into the search.
“We thank everyone who provided support,” he said. “This could have gone unsolved without it.”
