SACRAMENTO — Debbie Rust Thaxton, 62, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 14, at her home in Sacramento. Deborah Ann Rust was born Aug. 6, 1959 in Orlando, Florida to the late Sidney Paul and Shirley Lee Paris Rust and was married to Michael Lee Thaxton Mar. 28, 1986. Debbie retired as an office manager from Landstar Trucking in Madisonville and was a member of Sacramento Baptist Church. She was a long-time volunteer for both the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. Debbie enjoyed caring for her flowers and loved her dog, Susie. In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Rust.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Mike Thaxton; a son, Jason Thaxton of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren; a brother, Eric Rust of Utica; a niece, Kristen Rust Payne (John); and two nephews, Justin Rust and Shawn Rust.
Funeral services were held on Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Revs. Wendell Wood and Mike Rust officiated. Burial was at the Sacramento Baptist Cemetery in McLean County.
The Debbie Rust Thaxton family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sacramento Baptist Cemetery Fund; P.O. Box 15; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372.
Share your memories and photos of Debbie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
