LIVERMORE — Della Jean Ragan, 82, of Livermore, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. Della Jean Guffey was born Sept. 11, 1938, in Wayne County, Kentucky, to the late Edwin and Ovaline Shelton Guffey and was married to William Milton Ragan on March 3, 1952. Della Jean was a homemaker and member of Buck Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing Gospel music with her husband and caring for her dog, “Torie.” In addition to her parents, Della Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Milton Ragan, who died March 25, 2020.
Survivors include a son, Terry Ragan (Debbie) of Utica; two grandchildren, Sharity Worman (Dustin) and Hunter Ragan (Jessica); four great grandchildren, Auburn Worman, Addison Worman, Peyton Ragan, Alexa Jones; and a sister, Joyce Neal (Bob) of Monticello, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews.
Private family services were held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. The Rev. Tommy Webb officiated. Burial is in Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore. There was be no public visitation.
Della Jean’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com on Saturday.
The family would like to thank the staff at Signature Healthcare of Hartford for their loving care given to their mother
The Della Jean Ragan family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Buck Creek Baptist Church; 3788 Highway 431 North; Calhoun, Kentucky, 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Della Jean at mus
