BEAVER DAM — Dena S. Douglas, 66, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford. Dena Sue Johnson was born Oct. 6, 1956, in Hartford, Kentucky to the late Charles Perry “Peewee” and Adina Smith Johnson and was married to Willie Junior Douglas Jan. 29, 1988. Dena retired as a seamstress at Unifirst in Owensboro and was a member of Deliverance Christian Center in Utica. She enjoyed spending time with both her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Dena was preceded in death by a son, Michael Paul Johnson and by a granddaughter, Rebekah Thibodeaux.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Willie Douglas; a son, Jon Douglas (Sarah) of Central City; three daughters, Christina Buck (Shawn), Amy Jo Douglas both of Central City, and Ada Hare (Adam) of Beaver Dam; 12 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a brother, Jerry Johnson of Buttonsberry; and a sister, Nora Willis (Bill) of Calhoun.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Billy Douglas officiated. Burial was at the Island Baptist Cemetery in McLean County.
The Dena S. Douglas family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Dena S. Douglas, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Dena at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.