SACRAMENTO — Dennis Alfred Doss, age 80, of Sacramento died on Sept. 18, 2021. at 5:19 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. Mr. Doss was born on Aug. 3, 1941, in Tippecanoe, Indiana. He was a production director for Gannett Thompson Newspaper. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Doss; son, Ricky Doss; parents, Ralph and Ethel Doss; and brothers, Ralph Doss Jr. and Steven Doss.
He is survived by his daughter, Anna Bayer; grandchildren, Candace Young, Eric Bayer, Maya Doss, Samuel Doss and Scotty Doss; great-grandchildren Victoria Bayer, Chase Young and Sophia Bayer; brother, Melvin Doss; and sister, Carolyn Doss.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfu
