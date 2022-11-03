OWENSBORO — Dennis Ranburger, 59, of Owensboro, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at his home in Owensboro.
Dennis Keith Ranburger was born Sept. 12, 1963, in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, to the late Shelly Maurice and Cinda Jane Gieseke Ranburger and was married to the former Carla Jean Hester on Nov. 7, 1992.
Dennis was the plant manager at the former Livermore Industrial Plating. He was always the life of the party. Dennis enjoyed University of Kentucky basketball, hunting, taking his grandchildren for rides on his four-wheeler, playing cards and spending time with both his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Carla Ranburger; a son, Zach Ranburger (Brittini) of Hendersonville, Tennessee; two daughters, Stephanie Head (Terrance) and Amanda Conklin (Kyle) both of Owensboro; 10 grandchildren, Carter Phillips, Axel Ranburger, Bentley Ranburger, Kyler Head, Hadlee Whayne, Easton Whayne, Adalynn Head, Kaylan Conklin, Wyatt Conklin, and Liam Conklin; two brothers, Jr. Ranburger (Margaret) of Philpot and Paul Ranburger (Karen) of Livermore; two sisters, Ginger Johnson (Bobby) of Calhoun and Regina Wilson (Lance) of Livermore; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services were held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Tommy Webb officiated.
The Dennis Ranburger family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Share your memories and photos of Dennis at musterfuneralhomes.com.
