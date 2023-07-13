LIVERMORE — Deresa “Reesie” Douglas, of Livermore, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Deresa Ann St. Clair was born Nov. 29, 1964, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the late Edgar Walton and Yvonne Delois Estes St. Clair and was married to Billy Ray Douglas n July 25, 1986. She was a member and co-founder of The Voice of the Lord Tabernacle. “Reesie” enjoyed being a pastor’s wife, reading the Bible and going to yard sales. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Mary Margaret Parks St.Clair.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Pastor Billy Douglas; two sisters, Teresa (James) Daugherty of Livermore, Patty (James) Bowlds of Livermore; a brother, Eddie St.Clair of Alamogordo, New Mexico.
Funeral services were held Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. The Revs. Bill Willis and Jim Ball officiated. Burial was at Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore.
The Deresa “Reesie” Douglas family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to The Voice of the Lord Tabernacle; P.O. Box 541; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Deresa at musterfuneralhomes.com.
