Speech Pathologist Sheila Evans plans to open Wellsprings Rehabilitation Services in Island for disabled children. Evans has been working with disabled children in Kentucky since 2015, but will officially open her office in Island in about six weeks.
Evans has practiced since 1998 in Indiana before moving her practice to Kentucky soon after starting her work with children in 2012.
Evans said while she is a speech pathologist by trade, most of her work is helping “children with moderate to profound neurological disorders.” She said she specializes in sensory feedings therapy, cognitive therapy and sensory therapy for children with Autism, sensory processing disorders, Down Syndrome and Cerebral Palsy.
“Most of the children I take care of have a significant medical diagnosis,” Evans said. “I work with children who cannot eat. They’re on feeding tubes or they refuse to eat, and if we don’t get them eating, they’ll end up with a feeding tube.”
Evans said sensory therapy helps to acclimate children to sensations in their bodies that they may not understand, such as having food in their mouths. The goal with food sensory therapy is to teach children that it is okay to have food in their mouths and to eventually get them eating on their own. Other children, she said, might not like to be touched on their hands or might not want to wear clothing on certain parts of their body, like their feet.
Her goal when working with children, she said, is to offer them as natural an environment as possible, whether she is working with them in their homes or in her office.
“I try not to wear clinical clothing. I don’t want the child to be afraid of my scrubs or my lab coats, so what I do is pretty unique in that I offer the most natural environment that I can and we’ve got the office set up, basically, like a home,” she said. “It’s not going to look like a clinic. When the kids come in, they’re going to see … something that they might see in their home — a bed, a play area, no clinical beds … or stark, cold rooms. There’s carpet for them to crawl on.”
While Evans needed an office space for patients graduating out of home therapy that are ready to receive therapy in an office, she said she decided on Island to be a resource and hub for rural families while also being close enough to major cities and hospitals.
“There just are no resources out in rural areas, so I’ve chosen Island for my first location,” she said. “I want to be just close enough to the major hospitals and doctors, but I want to be that hub for those families that live an hour away from the big hospitals.”
Though the office is not yet officially open, Evans said she does have a few families that she is already seeing in her office.
“I very seldom let anyone fall through the cracks, so even though I’m not open officially, there are a few families that I see in that office just because there’s no other way they’re going to get services,” she said.
Evans currently cares for around 27 patients in Kentucky with the help of two assistants. She will open her Wellsprings Rehabilitation Center at 255 W Main St. in Island in coming weeks. She said she also hopes to open a second location in Sebree.
“In the children … the progress is miraculous. I’ve been saying that over the past few weeks, so many of my kids have made exceptional progress lately,” Evans said. “If we’re going to work with someone with a cognitive deficit, that we have to go where they are, and it might mean that I meet the family in the home and I get to know the family in the home and then we start doing services in the office so the child knows I’m someone who’s safe to be around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.