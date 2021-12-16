District Judge Brian Crick, who served both McLean and Muhlenberg counties and represented the 45th Judicial District, was one of the casualties that died due to the severe storms and weather that swept through the commonwealth Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Crick, 43, was among the 11 confirmed Muhlenberg County people who killed during what’s being called one of deadliest tornadoes in Kentucky’s history.
“We’re sadden and heartbroken to lose (him),” said McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame.
Sheriff Ken Frizzell said Crick was a “very well-known (and) very well-liked” judge within the county.
“That’s going to be a loss that’s felt not only to the families of this community but to the government of the community,” Frizzell said. “He was a great judge.”
Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. of the Supreme Court of Kentucky took to social media Saturday to say that the Supreme Court was “especially heartbroken” to receive the news of Crick’s passing.
“This is a shocking loss to his family, his community and the court system, and his family is in our prayers,” he said.
A small memorial tree has been placed outside the county courthouse Monday in honor of Crick and Tammy Conrad, chief deputy for McLean County Circuit Court Clerk, who was another county staff member that passed away in September.
A graduate of Western Kentucky University and the Salmon P. Chase School of Law at Northern Kentucky University, Crick was elected to the 45th District Court after running unopposed in 2010. In 2014, Crick was reelected to the position after also running unopposed.
Crick is survived by his wife and children, who were injured in the storm.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
