McLEAN COUNTY — Donald Ray Phillips, Sr., 79, of McLean County, Kentucky was completely healed on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. He’s no longer in pain and now has a new body. Donald Ray Philips was born July 9, 1943, in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Clarence Dole and Magdalene Wells Phillips, was married to the former Jonnie Gaye Cambron Sept. 23, 2009, and was most commonly known as “Big Don” to both his family, friends and in the community. For over 50 years, Big Don owned and operated salvage yards in McLean County. He operated along with his son, Ron, Don Phillips Auto Salvage on Kentucky Highway 81 North in Calhoun. Don loved his salvage yard and passed down that love to his two sons, Donnie, Jr. and Ron. Don was saved many years ago and loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was always happy listening to the Gaithers and his favorite song was “God on the Mountain.” He had two very special friends that passed on before him, Pastor Harry Wilson and Brother Larry Wilson. Many days were spent with Don, Harry and Larry talking “scrap” at the salvage yard. Don had a real love for traveling Route 66, taking several trips down the historic highway and making many friends. Don wasn’t tall in stature but he cut “a big swath.” No matter where he went, you knew he was there. He definitely had a presence. Don enjoyed many hours drinking coffee with his friends at the Lighthouse in Calhoun, again, talking scrap. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by an infant brother, William Phillips; by a grandson, Bobby Jo Phillips; and by a great grandson, Orlando Phillips.
Survivors include his wife, Jonnie Cambron Phillips; three sons, Donnie Phillips, Jr. (Gina Mullen) of Buck Creek, Ron Phillips (Mindy) of Calhoun and Brad Koehler (Holly) of Utica; four daughters, Lisa Case, Julie Phillips both of Owensboro, Tonya Phillips of Island, and Megan Phillips (Shannon Hill) of Calhoun; 22 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; a brother, Randall Phillips of Livermore; two sisters, Nancy Nelson of Owensboro and Shirley England (Coleman) of Richmond, Kentucky; and his loving and faithful little dog, “Tilly Mae”, which he called “Pretty Girl” and she loved her daddy so very much.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Van Ashton officiated. Burial was at the Phillips Family Cemetery in McLean County.
The Donald Ray Phillips, Sr. family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, Patient Care; 3419 Wathens Crossing; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Share your memories and photos of Big Don at musterfuneralhomes.com.
