FOREST PARK, OHIO — Donna Gaye (nee Stevens) DeLozier, formerly of Forest Park, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 15, surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, and her parents Paul and Adelle Stevens and her brother Ralph W. Stevens.
She is survived by her sons, Parry (Shelley) DeLozier, Garry DeLozier, and daughter Susan (Paul) Spanja, granddaughters, Peyton and Madison DeLozier, grandsons, Ethan and Harrison Spanja, and great-granddaughter, Riley DeLozier, her twin sister Dianne Stevens Guthrie, sister-in-law Carole Stevens, several nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and nephews and many friends.
She was a 1957 graduate of Owensboro High School. Donna graduated from nursing school in 1960 and actively worked as a nurse for 40 years. She enjoyed a diversity of roles, but her favorite was her last 19 years in home healthcare. She was a board member for the Parkdale Home for Youth Inc. for many years. She was a member of Forest Chapel United Methodist Church for over 50 years, a member of the United Methodist Women and she enjoyed singing with the Women’s Ensemble and church choir. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Visitation was held Wednesday at Forest Chapel United Methodist Church, 680 W. Sharon Road, Forest Park, Ohio. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna’s name can be made to Forest Chapel United Methodist Church or to Hospice of Cincinnati.
For more information, visit vorhisandryan.com.
