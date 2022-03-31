UTICA — Donna Vanover, 59, of Utica, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 23 at her home in Utica. Donna Gayle Quisenberry was born Feb. 1, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Charles Roscoe and Rosalyn June McDonald Quisenberry and was married to Kevin Scott Vanover May 30, 1981. Donna retired as a secretary from West Louisville Elementary School and was a member of Brushy Fork Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, baking bread and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her nieces who cared for her during her battle with dementia. She unconditionally loved all of her pets that she had over the years and always wanted just one more. Donna bravely faced her battle with dementia and was never scared.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Kevin Vanover; two sons, Eric Vanover (Nicole) and Alex Vanover both of Utica; and three nieces, Shelby Christensen, Lauren McCallum and Kaitlen McCallum all of Louisville.
Donna’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all of her hospice caregivers, especially her nurse, Beth Stratton.
Friends may visit with Donna’s family from 3-6 p.m. today at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
The Donna Vanover family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky; 3419 Wathens Crossing; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Share your memories and photos of Donna at musterfuneralhomes.com.
