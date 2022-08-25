CALHOUN — Donnie Smith, 84, of Calhoun, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home near Calhoun. Donald Byrd Smith was born Feb. 22, 1938, in Calhoun, Kentucky, to the late Claude Horton and Dorothy Lee Tichenor Smith, was married to the former Avah Lee Hayden March 16, 1957, and was better known as “Donnie” to both his friends and family. Donnie was the owner and operator of Smith Oil, a member of Beulah General Baptist Church and enjoyed listening to gospel music. In addition to his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by two grandsons, Travis Jordan Smith and Donald “D.W.” Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Avah Smith; two sons, Russell Smith and Greg Smith (Rose), both of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Brittney Smith, Hannah Smith and Hayden Smith; and a brother, Earl Smith (Velma) of Calhoun.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Ron Hampton officiated. Burial was at the Beulah General Baptist Cemetery in McLean County.
