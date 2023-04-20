CALHOUN — Dorothy Bowlds DePhillips, 82, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Dorothy May English was born Dec. 22, 1940, in McLean County to the late Edward Wesley “Maywood” and Effie Bell Phillips English, was married to Gerald Thomas “Jerry” Bowlds, until his death Sept. 30, 2001, and was married to Joseph Larry DePhillips July 2, 2008. Dorothy was a homemaker and attended Island Church of God of Prophecy. She loved her animals and also enjoyed dancing, playing cards, listening to music, singing, and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Larry DePhillips; three sons, Eddie Bozarth (Trudy) of Calhoun, Donnie Bozarth (Gail Carlock) of Utica, and Tony Bozarth (Cathy) of Calhoun; a stepson, Joseph Austin DePhillips (Angie) of Tell City, Indiana; six grandchildren, Jennifer Wahl (Nathan), Jeremy Bozarth, Justin Bozarth (Ceri), Bradley Bozarth, Sarah Bozarth, and Amanda Carroll (Lee); a step-grandson, Michael DePhillips; three great-grandchildren, Shelton Wahl, Vivienne Brewer, and Coen Carroll; and a sister, Patsy Coomes of Calvert City.
The funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with Sister Carolyn Erwin officiating. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends visited with Dorothy’s family from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Dorothy’s service was streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The Dorothy Bowlds DePhillips family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund, C/O Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY. 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Dorothy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.