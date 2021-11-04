SACRAMENTO — Dynis Allen Davis, 65, of Sacramento, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Mount Vernon Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mount Vernon, Indiana. Dynis Allen Davis was born April 12, 1956, in McLean County, Kentucky, to the late Lawrence Coleman and Alice Marie Ellis Davis and was married to the former Elizabeth Ann Douglas on March 16, 1975. Dynis retired as a security guard from Peabody Coal Mines, attended Knobbs Church of God of Prophecy and was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with both his family and friends, especially his granddaughters, and talking to people about the Lord. In addition to his parents, Dynis was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Davis.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Elizabeth Davis; two daughters, Cindy Douglas (Wilbur) of Greenville and Lisa Eaves (Mike) of Sacramento; two granddaughters, Emily Eaves and Meagen Eaves; two sisters, Dorris Smiley (Lester) of Madisonville and Sherril Duncan (Buck) of Central City; a sister-in-law, June Davis of Sacramento; and a brother-in-law, Jeff Douglas (Liz) of Livermore.
Funeral services were held on Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Kyle Stroud officiated. Burial took place at West Schoolhouse Cemetery in Sacramento with military honors and was conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415.
The Dynis Allen Davis family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Dynis at musterfuneralhomes.com.
